Last night, it was Brett Kavanaugh and a friend locking a woman in a room, “making her feel threatened” before she left said room. This morning, the story’s changed somewhat.

This is… quite different from what The Guardian reported https://t.co/cQg3SD6amB — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 14, 2018

Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker piece on Brett Kavanaugh has dropped and it’s every bit the bombshell we expected it to be.

Or not:

A woman alleged to two democrats that, during high school, Brett Kavanaugh held her down and attempted to force himself on her, placing a hand over her mouth and turning up music to conceal her protests. How the politicians responded is now a controversy: https://t.co/WQ6vqpPuhy — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) September 14, 2018

Did she mention the incident to friends when it happened? I’d read the story to find out but I’m … paywalled https://t.co/iHqwd8JwCk — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) September 14, 2018

Well, let’s see:

Here’s what the article says:

— Kavanaugh denies it.

— The other person who was said to be involved has no recollection of it.

— The accuser won’t come forward, put her name to it, nor be interviewed. https://t.co/ev9MkdZ3eV — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 14, 2018

“Kavanaugh’s classmate said of the woman’s allegation, ‘I have no recollection of that.’ The woman declined a request for an interview.” So we have a woman unwilling to come forward except in a strictly partisan setting and no one else willing to corroborate her story. https://t.co/9yeuWC7Xbo — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) September 14, 2018

This is hardly a Harvey Weinstein moment.

Honestly that this story keeps changing, such that it's ratcheted up to 11 now (and only now) makes me disbelieve it as s a poor attempt at character assassination. CC @varadmehta https://t.co/0FTHqDVvIh — tsrblke (@tsrblke) September 14, 2018

Something definitely smells rotten.

Don’t understand why the accuser would talk to Eshoo and Feinstein and then not want to say anything about it to anyone. What are they supposed to do with this accusation? — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) September 14, 2018

I’m not saying that this definitively did not happen. But I remain unconvinced. The fact that not *one* friend of this woman could say, “yes, BK attempted to RAPE my friend in high school” yet someone *in the room* denies it leads me to believe that Kavanaugh is wholly innocent. — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) September 14, 2018

Kavanaugh himself maintains his innocence:

In a statement to the @NewYorker, Kavanaugh said, “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.” https://t.co/Ds8IOx8xp2 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 14, 2018

This certainly reeks of Harry Reid-level dirty politics.

I stand by this entire thread. Dianne Feinstein had a letter alleging attempted rape against a nominee for the highest court in the land, and even she took it so unseriously that she didn’t share it with her colleagues or send it to the FBI until months after receiving it. BS. https://t.co/UG8z7ikFG8 — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) September 14, 2018

I for one am shocked that an anonymous and completely unverifiable accusation has been launched by people desperate to end the career of a political opponent. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) September 14, 2018

Waiting to drop this letter on Judge Brett Kavanaugh until ***after*** he had a chance to answer these allegations & defend himself in front of the United States Senate — under oath! — is the dirtiest trick I’ve seen in a very long time. Utterly shameless. — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 14, 2018

I can honestly say that I've never been as thoroughly disgusted by politics than I am at this moment. I've never seen anything this gross. Ever. Senate Democrats have sunk to a low I didn't think was possible. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 14, 2018

The Democrats will regret their behavior…. and sooner than they think. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) September 14, 2018

Shame on them.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Related:

'HOLY CRAP'! Brian Fallon stoops to TWISTED new low with this 'DISGUSTING smear' of Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/dfv3JDJKxP — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 14, 2018