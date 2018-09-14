Last night, it was Brett Kavanaugh and a friend locking a woman in a room, “making her feel threatened” before she left said room. This morning, the story’s changed somewhat.

Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker piece on Brett Kavanaugh has dropped and it’s every bit the bombshell we expected it to be.

Or not:

Well, let’s see:

This is hardly a Harvey Weinstein moment.

Something definitely smells rotten.

Kavanaugh himself maintains his innocence:

This certainly reeks of Harry Reid-level dirty politics.

Shame on them.

