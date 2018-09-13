As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced that she’d turned over to authorities a letter that had some incriminating information about SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman, possibly reaching back as far as his high school years.

Of course, idiots like ThinkProgress’s Ian Millhiser floated the idea that Kavanaugh “may have committed a very serious crime — possibly even a sex crime.” A lot of people starting making #MeToo accusations.

With that insinuation floating around all day, The Guardian has a source who claims to know the contents of the letter, and … well, it doesn’t even rise to the level of Mitt Romney cutting some kid’s hair.

The Guardian reports:

A source who said they were briefed on the contents of the letter said it described an incident involving Kavanaugh and a woman that took place when both were 17 years old and at a party. According to the source, Kavanaugh and a male friend had locked her in a room against her will, making her feel threatened, but she was able to get out of the room. The Guardian has not verified the apparent claims in the letter. It is not yet clear who wrote it.

That’s it? That’s what she forwarded to authorities? And people were expecting the FBI to investigate?

"According to the source, Kavanaugh and a male friend had locked her in a room against her will, making her feel threatened, but she was able to get out of the room. " https://t.co/85gP52yLev — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 13, 2018

Oh my god. The actual Kavanaugh allegation turned out to be roughly ten thousands times lamer than I already thought it would be. pic.twitter.com/Em7eAZ6Frp — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 13, 2018

I… I almost refuse to believe this. The Guardian must be wrong. Who refers this to the FBI? How is it "sexual misconduct"??? — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 13, 2018

I now grant everyone permission to be glib. LOCK HER UP! LOCK HER UP! — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 13, 2018

Hold up. That’s the thing? It wasn’t even about high schoolers hooking up?? https://t.co/macF7BXxxG — RBe (@RBPundit) September 14, 2018

So the N.Y. Times and the Washington post all lied when they falsely accused him of sexual misconduct. — EVAN (@RED____WAVE) September 14, 2018

Ian Millhiser hardest hit. — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 14, 2018

My brother locked me in my room about a thousand times. Should I call the Mounties? — BK (@BK876671) September 14, 2018

I locked my sister in the utility shed for about an hour when I was about that age. Big deal. — Feckless Crosspatch (@VictorB123) September 14, 2018

When I was a kid, I put a bucket of water on top of a garage side door and told my sister to come in. It landed right on her head, lol. — Denny Loggins (@DerpFlannel) September 14, 2018

Good grief. If true, this is new low in what was already a historically ugly process. — Chris Strong (@ChrisSt41125908) September 14, 2018

This is possibly the dumbest possible referral. Why wasn’t this referred to local authorities when she got it 5 months ago?! — Jason Shout (@JJshout) September 14, 2018

Was the bottle, in fact, spun, Judge Kavanaugh? — Tremendously Big And Tremendously Wet (@NonWhiteHat) September 13, 2018

This sounds like a bad episode of Happy Days — Mike Stern (@mls1776) September 14, 2018

This cannot be it. Would the Dems be this horrifically stupid to make themselves look utterly AND completely desperate?!?? — sjdolbs (@SJDolbs) September 14, 2018

Please tell me this is not actually what got referred to the FBI. — (((Rama Lama))) (@somanykidz) September 14, 2018

How many articles and Op-eds will come out saying being locked alone in a room (and getting out unharmed) as a party prank is just like rape, sexual assault, the first step slaughtering women or, even better, early indication of Kavanaugh's desire to control women? https://t.co/KN2t6m8Wbn — The Doubting Cassandra (@TheDoubtingCass) September 14, 2018

Our guess? A lot. Teen Vogue has probably already published theirs.

You have to be secretive when you ain’t got s**t — Liberals Have Lost Their Minds (@RobertFox3333) September 13, 2018

I can't believe the FBI declined to investigate this. Why are they complicit? pic.twitter.com/S5ojm68K1O — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) September 13, 2018

And Mitt Romney was a dangerous bully. — Carl Icon (@1Lost_Wizard) September 14, 2018

