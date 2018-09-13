We still have no idea what’s in this supposedly damning letter about Brett Kavanaugh that Dianne Feinstein is waving around like a shiny object, but ThinkProgress’ demented “justice editor” Ian Millhiser isn’t about to let that stand in his way:

Does he, Ian? Does he now? 

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh may have committed a very serious crime — possibly even a sex crime. Or maybe he didn’t. That’s what we just learned from an extraordinarily vague press statement by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

Millhiser straight-up admits that Kavanaugh may very well have done absolutely nothing wrong. But he’s advancing a narrative about Brett Kavanaugh being a rapist anyway, because reasons.

Millhiser doesn’t give a damn if the allegations — whose nature isn’t even clear, by the way — are credible. Millhiser didn’t wait for investigation. Millhiser went right ahead and slimed Kavanaugh anyway.

Are they capable of being honest? About anything?

Go to hell, Millhouse.

If Breitbart or Gateway Pundit were spreading baseless accusations about a liberal SCOTUS nominee, is there any doubt that Democrats and the media would be grabbing their torches and pitchforks?

Give yourself a big hand, Dianne. This crap is on you and the Democrats.

And what really puts the icing on this bullsh*t cake?

Just in case there was any doubt that Ian Millhiser and ThinkProgress are pond scum.

Absolutely vile.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Update:

Millhiser has deleted his initial tweet.

His follow-up tweets linking to the story, however, are still there. As is ThinkProgress’ tweet:

As is ThinkProgress’ post. So he and ThinkProgress are clearly not sorry.

