We still have no idea what’s in this supposedly damning letter about Brett Kavanaugh that Dianne Feinstein is waving around like a shiny object, but ThinkProgress’ demented “justice editor” Ian Millhiser isn’t about to let that stand in his way:

Does he, Ian? Does he now?

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh may have committed a very serious crime — possibly even a sex crime. Or maybe he didn’t. That’s what we just learned from an extraordinarily vague press statement by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

Millhiser straight-up admits that Kavanaugh may very well have done absolutely nothing wrong. But he’s advancing a narrative about Brett Kavanaugh being a rapist anyway, because reasons.

In a sensible world, the FBI would conduct a very expedited investigation into these vague #MeToo allegations against Brett Kavanaugh to determine if they are credible, and the Senate would delay his confirmation vote until that investigation completes.https://t.co/6HagCiWAHa — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) September 13, 2018

Millhiser doesn’t give a damn if the allegations — whose nature isn’t even clear, by the way — are credible. Millhiser didn’t wait for investigation. Millhiser went right ahead and slimed Kavanaugh anyway.

Making stuff up again. https://t.co/jm26b7zIh0 — Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) September 13, 2018

TWS should do a fact check on this. https://t.co/DMeBzWMM4P — JWF (@JammieWF) September 13, 2018

Think Progress: It's an OUTRAGE Facebook is labeling us fake news Also Think Progress: "Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh may have committed a very serious crime — possibly even a sex crime. Or maybe he didn’t." pic.twitter.com/0sfslI2eqe — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 13, 2018

This is insanely reckless and regrettable journalism (if you can even call it that) by @thinkprogress. The outlet acknowledges in its own lede that Feinstein's press release was "extraordinarily vague," but proceeds to frame Brett Kavanaugh as a creep anyway. pic.twitter.com/4pCjE0LeKK — Gabby Morrongiello (@gabriellahope_) September 13, 2018

Are they capable of being honest? About anything?

Thinkprogress: "Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh may have committed a very serious crime — possibly even a sex crime. Or maybe he didn’t." https://t.co/F5wrF3MDhD — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 13, 2018

I'm trying to capture the vagueness and uncertainty of what's going on. Feinstein's statement is newsworthy. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) September 13, 2018

Go to hell, Millhouse.

ThinkProgress is no better than Breitbart https://t.co/e9mNfOwP0e — Mujahed (@kebejay) September 13, 2018

The left's gateway pundit https://t.co/OXwx8l3DFc — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 13, 2018

Seriously imagine gateway pundit writes that same article about Merrick Garland based on a letter they haven't seen and know nothing about. Everybody in media would dunk on them and rightly so. It's as transparent as it is gross. — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 13, 2018

If Breitbart or Gateway Pundit were spreading baseless accusations about a liberal SCOTUS nominee, is there any doubt that Democrats and the media would be grabbing their torches and pitchforks?

Easy does it with those headlines, Milhouse. https://t.co/7bqilBKZyv — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) September 13, 2018

If you were wondering why this mysterious non accusation accusation was teased, it was for articles like this: https://t.co/7RCuQJ1K0i — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) September 13, 2018

Give yourself a big hand, Dianne. This crap is on you and the Democrats.

Ian Millhiser is guilty of rank McCarthyism.https://t.co/wc4MxJ2nYa — Will Collier (@willcollier) September 13, 2018

It's sickening as a "justice" reporter that you would label anyone having a "MeToo" "problem" with ZERO facts. — Jon Nicosia 🇺🇸 (@NewsPolitics) September 13, 2018

And what really puts the icing on this bullsh*t cake?

It takes a special kind of scumbag to engage in an unfounded smear and take the extra step of putting a picture of the person's kids in it. https://t.co/cmH8AGSWpc — RBe (@RBPundit) September 13, 2018

Just in case there was any doubt that Ian Millhiser and ThinkProgress are pond scum.

Using this image is inappropriate. The implication is unfounded and gross. — Alfred J. Vim IV (@HillSpiaire) September 13, 2018

Using his daughters is a nice touch @imillhiser . Well done. Hope everyone here is proud. Just waiting for the applause. https://t.co/cTwHb3IWWM — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 13, 2018

If you have no evidence, it's pretty reckless to implicitly accuse someone of sexual misconduct and use photos of that someone near children to illustrate your words. That's a new low. — The Doubting Cassandra (@TheDoubtingCass) September 13, 2018

Go ratio this shrieking fool until he exiles himself for picking this picture to go with his tweet. https://t.co/gkDSiIZ3MH — prop op (@ProperOpinion) September 13, 2018

Absolutely vile.

I just heard ANOTHER allegation. Can't say too much. Here are two unrelated pictures. pic.twitter.com/CxrvAbEQTM — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 13, 2018

This is literally what an Internet smear looks like. This is the modern Democratic Party. Remember this the next time some “expert” or our moral “superiors” tell us that we must vote Democratic because…Trump or something. Remember it well. https://t.co/mzqml9q4R3 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 13, 2018

Between Ian throwing a temper tantrum over the Weekly Standard’s accurate fact-check of a false headline and Ian choosing to use this photo (of Kavanaugh with his daughter) with this headline, no one — on the Left OR the Right — should ever believe Ian is trustworthy or honest. https://t.co/8rIUBwXg6W — Sarah Quinlan (@sarahmquinlan) September 13, 2018

Reckless journalism like this undermines the #MeToo movement. It doesn’t strengthen it. https://t.co/JMb2ohJaua — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) September 13, 2018

Millhouse here is a lying dirt bag who just makes stuff up for likes and RT's. https://t.co/h4l7M70kSr — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) September 13, 2018

You are a truly despicable POS. https://t.co/i3C7u58xLY — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 13, 2018

American politics has basically been stripped of all decency. https://t.co/yaEhrrzGs6 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 13, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Update:

Millhiser has deleted his initial tweet.

His follow-up tweets linking to the story, however, are still there. As is ThinkProgress’ tweet:

As is ThinkProgress’ post. So he and ThinkProgress are clearly not sorry.