Good news: Not everything that’s come out of this Kavanaugh letter cluster has been terrible. Like this, for example.

"Did you go to paradise by the dashboard light, Kavanaugh?" For the answer, start here 👇 https://t.co/fWhMOYSriN — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) September 13, 2018

This is fantastic:

"Did you go to paradise by the dashboard light, Kavanaugh? "…What?" "ANSWER THE QUESTION!" — Inquisitor Kaiju (@kaijubushi) September 13, 2018

STOP! I Gotta know right now! — bellisaurius (@bellisaurius) September 13, 2018

Hee!

"I have evidence that you snapped her bra strap. Do you deny it?" "I mean…they are tricky if you've never unsnapped one before so" "So your saying this was an abusive relationship. Consensual S&M?" — Inquisitor Kaiju (@kaijubushi) September 13, 2018

"Now, after your pathetic adolescent excuse for love-making was over, what did you do?" "I think I took her home? We might have stopped by at the dairy queen." "Ah…so you bought her a drink out of feelings of guilt? DQ Milk shake…more like DQ guilt shake. — Inquisitor Kaiju (@kaijubushi) September 13, 2018

"Did you pay?" "yes." "So the sexual activity was a transaction. Are all women whores to you, Mr. Kavanaugh?" "I…how did you come to that conclusion?" "So you think I'm a whore too?" — Inquisitor Kaiju (@kaijubushi) September 13, 2018

"No." "What if I was a whore? Would that be a problem." "No." "So you like whores." "What?" "Been buying anyone 'milk shakes' lately, Brett?" "Took the kids out for ice cream the other day and I think and" "SWEET MOSES THIS MAN IS UNFIT" — Inquisitor Kaiju (@kaijubushi) September 13, 2018

*Feinstein brings out a boombox and begins playing a song* "Are you familiar with this song?" "Is this Billy Idol." "It is. Interesting that you would know that" *scribbles in notebook* "You think we'd let you rock the cradle of justice like you rocked the cradle of love?" — Inquisitor Kaiju (@kaijubushi) September 13, 2018

"This actually came out after I was in high school. I think Billy Squier would have been more appropriate, more accurate too." *begins humming "The Stroke"* "I do not appreciate being disrespected like this. I am a Senator, sir. A SENATOR." — Inquisitor Kaiju (@kaijubushi) September 13, 2018

Awww, yeah.

"Would you do anything for love, Mr. Kavanaugh?" (shows a shocking picture) K: "I wouldn't do THAT!" "LADIES AND GENTLEMEN I REST MY CASE" — Melissa Johnson (@mlynnjohnson72) September 13, 2018

Thank you, @kaijubushi. This is exactly what we needed right now.

OMG LOLOLOLOLOL The whole thread….. LOLOL https://t.co/CPNzhFXcqZ — RBe (@RBPundit) September 13, 2018

