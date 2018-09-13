As Twitchy has reported, Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she’s sent a letter written by a confidential source to federal investigators, and it has something to do with Brett Kavanaugh. That’s pretty much all anybody knows at this point:

REAL OR STUNT? Sen. Dianne Feinstein refers secret letter on Brett Kavanaugh to the FBI https://t.co/WrO7B0oHdq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 13, 2018

Dems are of course using Feinstein’s mystery letter as another excuse to delay the Kavanaugh confirmation, but in the meantime Charles C.W. Cooke explains why Feinstein is no Cory Booker:

Spartacus would have leaked the Feinstein letter. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 13, 2018

LOL! And you, senator, are no Spartacus.

I can smell the liberal desperation from here. — Yitz Rozen (@YitzRozen) September 13, 2018

Big time.