As Twitchy has reported, Sen. Diane Feinstein said she’s passed along a letter from a confidential source about Brett Kavanaugh that she’s forwarded to federal investigators:

Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has referred information she has received about Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the FBI: pic.twitter.com/p3SvIE0HhQ — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) September 13, 2018

Nothing is known about the letter and many are suspecting that it’s another Democrat stunt, but former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer is convinced the brakes should be applied to the confirmation process:

Seems like a reason to delay the vote https://t.co/94otLMk0v9 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) September 13, 2018

Maybe Dems should get to the very short list and instead just name the reasons the vote shouldn’t be delayed.

Yes, I'm sure that wasn't a politically motivated answer https://t.co/2ZMXi4v0n1 — (((Aaron Worthing))) (@AaronWorthing) September 13, 2018

Not at all! *Eye roll*