As Twitchy has reported, Sen. Diane Feinstein said she’s passed along a letter from a confidential source about Brett Kavanaugh that she’s forwarded to federal investigators:

Nothing is known about the letter and many are suspecting that it’s another Democrat stunt, but former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer is convinced the brakes should be applied to the confirmation process:

Maybe Dems should get to the very short list and instead just name the reasons the vote shouldn’t be delayed.

Not at all! *Eye roll*

