As Twitchy told you, Cory Booker’s “Spartacus” was revealed to be an even bigger sham than we initially thought. We couldn’t wait to see how Booker would try to dig himself out of that grave.

Well, now we know, and it’s as pathetic as we’ve come to expect from him:

Just got Booker statement on the committee confidential documents pic.twitter.com/AmRwh9ME0G — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 6, 2018

We’ll give Booker this much: He’s got nerve.

You've got it all wrong. This whole thing was a unique species of victory. https://t.co/SRoJuqsGSr — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 6, 2018

That’s one spin on it I guess.. — Josh Allen (@jballen004) September 6, 2018

Shorter Booker: "Yes. We were only pretending to release confidential documents." https://t.co/2IAGnttJzG — RBe (@RBPundit) September 6, 2018

In Booker admits the committee already okayed the release of the documents he went I Am Spartacus over https://t.co/QOospCjKc1 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 6, 2018

(The way practiced hands at legalistic parsing and Capitol Hill spin know to read this: he indeed knew that the docs were cleared for release. My God, Booker is such a self-defeating fool.) https://t.co/NWjPUaizp1 — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) September 6, 2018

