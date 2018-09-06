We know this will come as a huge shock to you, but it seems that Cory Booker’s “Spartacus” grandstanding was an even bigger joke than we initially thought.

FNC’s Shannon Bream just shared this juicy little nugget:

Oh.

But wait … there’s more:

Guys. You guys:

