We know this will come as a huge shock to you, but it seems that Cory Booker’s “Spartacus” grandstanding was an even bigger joke than we initially thought.

FNC’s Shannon Bream just shared this juicy little nugget:

Senate Judiciary Committee staffers tell our @GriffJenkins that the documents SenBooker released today were already agreed to and cleared late LAST NIGHT. Not clear exactly which senators knew that before Booker publicly announced he was willing to violate policy and release. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) September 6, 2018

Oh.

IOW, grandstanding. — The Myth of Scientific Certainty (@crbrendemuehl) September 6, 2018

So it was a FAKE Spartacus moment – LOL — Shelley Brevda (@earbears) September 6, 2018

So, he’s not Spartacus? — KRenner (@KRenner2) September 6, 2018

So it was just a stunt. Shameful either way. — Tim Siebecker (@timothyjamessos) September 6, 2018

So in other words @SenBooker decided to grandstand…pander to the crowd….🙄

Hardly a Spartacus moment…🤣🤣🤣 — D5418 (@Dee54181) September 6, 2018

But wait … there’s more:

So, now we're being told (by Committee staffers) that SenBooker knew BEFORE he made these statements – that the documents in question had already been cleared for release. That's a significant claim to make, so I've asked his office directly. Will update if/when I get response. https://t.co/lNxx3wEVCZ — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) September 6, 2018

Here’s what happened: Last night, Senators Leahy, Coons, Blumenthal and Booker requested that certain “committee confidential” documents be made public for use during the hearing for Judge Kavanaugh. https://t.co/nAmaAI5sxm — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) September 6, 2018

LOLOLOLOLOLOL.

All for theatrics. 🙄 — JuMCarLan (@julielance) September 6, 2018

Wow. So all that drama .. I hope he is called out in hearing for that — All Aboard ! T/P (@Crystal_75FL) September 6, 2018

Would be the ultimate clowntastic cherry on this stupid sundae: https://t.co/UwQG2dcmUL — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 6, 2018

It really would.

It takes a very brave man, which Booker must be, to look so foolish. — John Morrow (@JohnMorrow17) September 6, 2018

What can he say? He’s a legend in his own mind.

If you've been paying attention, you just saw Cory Booker take the entire left for a ride and the media is happily going to let it fade away. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 6, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

Guys. You guys:

NEW statement from Bill Burck, GWB’s records representative who led the review of Kavanaugh’s records pic.twitter.com/6MQSbgB1ub — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 6, 2018

Oh man.

lol what a dork https://t.co/arHxMvJyKG — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) September 6, 2018

Pretty sure this is what the good folks at the NYT call a BOMBSHELL https://t.co/E7dHqCTs2J — Mujahed (@kebejay) September 6, 2018

Cory Booker has absolutely no shame. https://t.co/EwCzc6UAOz — Nick Jacob (@nicktjacob) September 6, 2018

Let's recap: Cory Booker pretended to break Senate rules to release emails that showed Brett Kavanaugh was AGAINST racial profiling. That's gotta be the lamest stunt ever. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 6, 2018

***

