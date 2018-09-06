Earlier today, Fox News’ Shannon Bream helped to bust Cory Booker’s “Spartacus” narrative, reporting that Senate Judiciary Committee staffers said that the confidential documents Booker released at Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing had actually been cleared for release last night:

Senate Judiciary Committee staffers tell our @GriffJenkins that the documents SenBooker released today were already agreed to and cleared late LAST NIGHT. Not clear exactly which senators knew that before Booker publicly announced he was willing to violate policy and release. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) September 6, 2018

So, now we're being told (by Committee staffers) that SenBooker knew BEFORE he made these statements – that the documents in question had already been cleared for release. That's a significant claim to make, so I've asked his office directly. Will update if/when I get response. https://t.co/lNxx3wEVCZ — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) September 6, 2018

Well, Bream apparently still hasn’t gotten a decent response from Booker’s team:

Neither SenBooker nor his staff will directly answer our Q about WHEN he knew the documents he released around 11am this morning were cleared for public release (Committee staff says 4am). Instead, claims GOP was shamed into expediting release. (1/2) — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) September 6, 2018

Go figure.

Bream also shared this detail:

I watched SenLee vow to help SenBooker get the documents released last night. Lee then walked across the room, chatted quietly with Booker and they shook hands before Lee walked away. All seemed pleasant around 8:45pm Weds (2/2) — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) September 6, 2018

Well, well, well … how do you like that?

