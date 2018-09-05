Well, we were waiting for this … and Donald Trump did not disappoint.

On the heels of his sharp words about the “gutless” author of the New York Times’ new “anonymous op-ed,” Trump has tweeted out a single word:

TREASON? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

And all hell has officially broken loose.

Nope. Sorry. We're loyal to the Constitution, not to Presidents. https://t.co/TaOv4g563V — Nathan the Wurtzelhearted (@NathanWurtzel) September 5, 2018

"Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort." Not seeing anything about writing anonymous op-eds there, so probably not. https://t.co/mER3NeVSGx — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 5, 2018

No, damn it.

You have lawyers on staff, use them.

Words have specific meanings and "treason" charges only apply during declared wars. https://t.co/0QGVKsSOXy — Tom (@BoreGuru) September 5, 2018

No. Maybe vary disloyal, maybe very cowardly, maybe very brave, maybe very stupid, maybe very smart, a lot of possibilities, but treason is not one of them. https://t.co/cmTFq8dTEt — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 5, 2018

Welp.

Sounds about right.

Someone has displeased the King! Sharpen the axes upon Tower Hill! https://t.co/bCplqDpkpW — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) September 5, 2018

Me: hi um yes I’d like a Coke please Them: is Pepsi okay? Me: https://t.co/LhK7IyRwgg — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 5, 2018

When someone eats the last slice of leftover pizza in the fridge… https://t.co/O5t6GSJxWL — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 5, 2018

When the office vending machine hasn't been restocked for a couple of days. https://t.co/U6yDpQuxMH — Jim Antle (@jimantle) September 5, 2018

Pandora: You've hit your skip limit

Me: https://t.co/xZyKKgUyqn — BigMcLrgHuge (@BigMcLrgHuge) September 5, 2018

I'm sorry sir, this is an Arby's https://t.co/TaOv4g563V — Nathan the Wurtzelhearted (@NathanWurtzel) September 5, 2018

Hey, we’ve all been there.

Where was the NYT anonymous official when POTUS was tweeting this nonsense? https://t.co/xSdFC2nBCm — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 5, 2018

yeah, that op-ed was really off-base……… https://t.co/WmwGkh0AWs — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) September 5, 2018

Well, at least tomorrow’s Friday!