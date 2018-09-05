As Twitchy told you earlier, the New York Times has published an anonymous editorial from a source they say works in the administration. The article is highly critical of the president and the White House under Trump.

Shortly after that story was published, Trump slammed the Times and the author during a meeting of sheriffs from around the U.S.:

JUST IN: Trump calls anonymous NYT op-ed author "gutless." — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) September 5, 2018

Pres. Trump: "If the failing New York Times has an anonymous editorial — can you believe it, anonymous — a gutless editorial — we are doing a great job." https://t.co/XLSdfebb94 pic.twitter.com/Pi7O01DPU4 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 5, 2018

We’re guessing we haven’t heard the last of this story.