Reminder: Things can always — ALWAYS — get more insane.

Case in point, this “anonymous op-ed” just published by the New York Times:

In Opinion In an anonymous Op-Ed, a senior Trump administration official says he and others are working ​to frustrate the president’s “misguided impulses.” https://t.co/qW1IoM3AYY pic.twitter.com/rCHnQfcRjG — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 5, 2018

NYT OPED: I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration "We work for the president but we have vowed to thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations." https://t.co/kGzCg6EqZQ — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) September 5, 2018

Anonymous NYT oped: “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration; I work for the president but like-minded colleagues and I have vowed to thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.” https://t.co/khZ2KL7IeF — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 5, 2018

Granting anonymity to a source is one thing. Granting anonymity to an op-ed contributor is a whole different ball of wax. https://t.co/CUMvu2T1wl — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) September 5, 2018

More:

The "senior Trump administration official" writing an anonymous op-ed in the NYT claims there were "early whispers" in the cabinet of invoking the 25th amendment https://t.co/QU20fP2NLz pic.twitter.com/yG6CDpQLLA — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 5, 2018

"The root of the problem is the president’s amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making." https://t.co/dqhYoeb7xy — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 5, 2018

"Although he was elected as a Republican, the president shows little affinity for ideals long espoused by conservatives" — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 5, 2018

"President Trump’s impulses are generally anti-trade and anti-democratic." — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 5, 2018

"these successes have come despite — not because of — the president’s leadership style, which is impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective." — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 5, 2018

"Meetings with him veer off topic and off the rails, he engages in repetitive rants, and his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back." — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 5, 2018

"We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t." — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 5, 2018

OK, but what’s the endgame here?

If this is true, is the goal of this op-ed to trigger a massive purge of those restraining Trump? Because that’s what will happen. Idiocy. https://t.co/v109YQanKW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 5, 2018

What a cluster.

WHISKEY TANGO FOXTROT https://t.co/KT0wSG1GNW — Blake Hounshell (powered by blockchain) (@blakehounshell) September 5, 2018

What the holy hell is this?https://t.co/Y5YHCgvR5n — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 5, 2018

This op-ed is both incredibly believable and incredibly insane https://t.co/AbNnnMNNeq — PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 5, 2018

Senior Trump WH official writes letter to the @nytimes describing the work that he & others in the administration are doing to keep Trump from wrecking this country. Even House of Cards couldn’t come up with a story line as crazy as the one we’re living https://t.co/t2UvNyVnAY — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 5, 2018

I… uh…

Not even sure what to say here. https://t.co/eEThCa7Hgz — Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) September 5, 2018

Running an anonymous op ed like this is beyond reckless and flies in the face of basic journalistic standards. An absolute new low for the Trump obsessed media. https://t.co/RMKGXtPqFa — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) September 5, 2018

One thing’s for sure: This may not work out the way the New York Times is hoping.

Like I said 90% of media exists to troll him. Nothing more. pic.twitter.com/R9Bz4OFRrt — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2018

Also what better way for the NYT to give him his “Deep State” talking point. Great work team. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2018