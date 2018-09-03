Bless Jennifer Rubin’s heart. She thinks we actually look to her for advice on how to fix the GOP and heal the rifts currently plaguing our society:

First of all, attempting to draw any kind of comparison between 9/11 and John McCain’s funeral is just weird. Not to mention rather tasteless.

Has she ever thought about following her own advice?

Less than two days ago, Rubin wagged her finger at GOP Sen. Ben Sasse for not attending McCain’s funeral, despite the fact that Sasse had in fact been at the funeral in Arizona. Was that baseless — and flat-out wrong — attempt to slime Sasse’s character just Rubin trying to “seek common ground in defense of overarching values.”

What can you say? Jennifer Rubin gonna Jennifer Rubin.

