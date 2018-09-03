Bless Jennifer Rubin’s heart. She thinks we actually look to her for advice on how to fix the GOP and heal the rifts currently plaguing our society:

Just as 9/11/01 galvanized a generation of young people perhaps 9/1/18 (the date of McCain’s funeral) will be the inspiration for another generation of Americans to eschew tribalism and seek common ground in defense of overarching values. https://t.co/bFYb7UZqMU — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 3, 2018

First of all, attempting to draw any kind of comparison between 9/11 and John McCain’s funeral is just weird. Not to mention rather tasteless.

Has she ever thought about following her own advice?

The Chieftess of Tribalism speaks. 🙄 — 💜 T 💜 (@exgagop) September 3, 2018

Less than two days ago, Rubin wagged her finger at GOP Sen. Ben Sasse for not attending McCain’s funeral, despite the fact that Sasse had in fact been at the funeral in Arizona. Was that baseless — and flat-out wrong — attempt to slime Sasse’s character just Rubin trying to “seek common ground in defense of overarching values.”

Did you do that by attacking @bensasse about not attending the funeral? (Which he did, in Arizona, and I’ve not seen an apology) https://t.co/9vg9dfsX6c — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 3, 2018

Didn’t you attack @BenSasse for not attending the funeral (he did) just yesterday? Was that you eschewing tribalism? https://t.co/OdozYns42W — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 3, 2018

Your apology for attacking @BenSasse should’ve been in the first sentence of the article. — Tyler Ness (@tylerjness) September 3, 2018

JFC. Youre going to say this after wrongly chastising @BenSasse . Save it. — JRP (@JRPSD) September 3, 2018

What can you say? Jennifer Rubin gonna Jennifer Rubin.