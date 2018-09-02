In what has become somewhat of a tradition, Sen. Ben Sasse was at the home opener for the Nebraska Cornhuskers where he helped sell Runza sandwiches, which we’ve never heard of before but now that we’ve seen what one is from the website, we want one:

@BenSasse this you selling Runzas at the football game? GBR pic.twitter.com/CsdXeQvsc4 — The Wick (@chaddwick2005) September 2, 2018

The game was delayed because of lightning, which led to this lighthearted tweet from Sasse to former President George W. Bush:

Hey President Bush-

There are 90,000+ fans here in the lightning delay in Lincoln who could also use a piece of candy…#GBR https://t.co/fA6lpVLmgL — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 2, 2018

BUT THE RAIN DID NOT STOP THE RUNZAS!

i just ran into Noah pic.twitter.com/fw8zwHK3GC — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 2, 2018

But, alas … the weather never let up…

live shot from inside the stadium pic.twitter.com/V2c4Rqykf3 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 2, 2018

…and the game was cancelled:

it is un-American to cancel football — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 2, 2018

Which brings us to the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin, who responded to the tweet above, asking why Sen. Sasse didn’t go to Sen. John McCain’s funeral:

Why didn’t you go to McCain’s funeral ? — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 2, 2018

Well, for starters, he did! Sen. Sasse attended services for the late senator in Phoenix:

It’s a normal person tweet about football. But since you asked, he did: https://t.co/rhAI2UXIKx — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 2, 2018

You know, this one:

Meghan McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. cries at the casket of her father during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool) pic.twitter.com/PfEu9j5x39 — Elizabeth Cherneff (@echerneff) August 29, 2018

And Sasse has reportedly vended at Cornhusker games since 1983, so there’s that:

and stop vending at #husker games? Nah — Have been doing this since 1983… https://t.co/x1ykTzDyEb — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 2, 2018

Does Rubin expect every Republican senator to go to every McCain event? Does she think Sen. Sasse did not adequately honor the late senator?

“As McCain reminded us in his farewell charge…

America is an idea.

America is a cause.

America is about liberty.

America is about universal human dignity." https://t.co/a8PlYBvVa0 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) August 30, 2018

