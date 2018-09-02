In what has become somewhat of a tradition, Sen. Ben Sasse was at the home opener for the Nebraska Cornhuskers where he helped sell Runza sandwiches, which we’ve never heard of before but now that we’ve seen what one is from the website, we want one:

The game was delayed because of lightning, which led to this lighthearted tweet from Sasse to former President George W. Bush:

BUT THE RAIN DID NOT STOP THE RUNZAS!

But, alas … the weather never let up…

…and the game was cancelled:

Which brings us to the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin, who responded to the tweet above, asking why Sen. Sasse didn’t go to Sen. John McCain’s funeral:

Well, for starters, he did! Sen. Sasse attended services for the late senator in Phoenix:

You know, this one:

And Sasse has reportedly vended at Cornhusker games since 1983, so there’s that:

Does Rubin expect every Republican senator to go to every McCain event? Does she think Sen. Sasse did not adequately honor the late senator?

Screenshot for posterity:

