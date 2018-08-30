Earlier this week, Reuters served up its very own “conservatives pounce” take on the Catholic Church child sex abuse scandal.

Defenders rally around pope, fear conservatives escalating war https://t.co/ocX9LSdFmL pic.twitter.com/TFOdNwcEOc — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 28, 2018

Today, they’re back at it:

Conservative media move to front line of battle to undermine Pope Francis https://t.co/Syg6NauETF — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 30, 2018

Conservative media move to front line of battle to undermine Pope Francis https://t.co/BFzRHE81SK pic.twitter.com/Ty6S5iirDs — Philip Pullella (@PhilipPullella) August 30, 2018

Doubling down on defending the sexual abuse of children to own the cons. Bold strategy, Reuters.

We are in the Twilight Zone https://t.co/npbYxY93so — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 30, 2018

Reuters has jumped the shark. — Hockey Shawn🏒🥅🚨 (@hkyshawn) August 30, 2018

Screw you. — Phil P (@earlp1231) August 30, 2018

Are you kidding me with this?? — Legal Investor (@Legal_Investor) August 30, 2018

If only.

At this point, it is glaringly obvious that the media are parroting a coordinated set of talking points, probably being pushed by the usual suspects in Rome. https://t.co/DL7hTU4ei1 — William J. Upton (@wupton) August 30, 2018

Does the Vatican own a share of Reuters? https://t.co/npbYxY93so — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 30, 2018

That’s a really, really good question.

Or, more factually, Left-wing media and advocacy groups move to protect Pope Francis in face of damning accusations of sexual abuse coverup https://t.co/n7q7k6mGkl — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 30, 2018

Yes, how dare conservatives look into

*checks notes*

Widespread corruption and child exploitation — "L" ison (@DestructiveChem) August 30, 2018

“I’m not sure where to stand on child rape. On the one hand, it’s child rape. On the other, conservatives seem to oppose covering it up. So I’m torn.” https://t.co/DPQu1MHLiu — Big Pickle Energy (@sunnyright) August 30, 2018

Exposing sex abuses and their subsequent cover up is a conservative assault of the Pope? You’re joking… This transcends politics and should also get Catholic Democrats worked up too. https://t.co/9FWxwZM9i6 — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) August 30, 2018

Nothing has done more to undermine Pope Francis than the blasé attitude that he himself & his sycophants in the media seem to have towards a sex abuse scandal (& the accompanying conspiracy of silence) that seems to span throughout the Church hierarchy all the way to the Vatican. https://t.co/COGkqdNjIg — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) August 30, 2018

Conservative media isn’t undermining Pope Francis. Pope Francis is undermining Pope Francis. https://t.co/SUdioct4Nf — Elise Yost (@EliseYost) August 30, 2018

Last word to Tiana Lowe:

I will not forget who in the media stood for victims and who was complicit in covering for abusers. https://t.co/QxAP4Hjfd1 — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 30, 2018

Nor will we.

