For breakfast this morning, the New York Times served up a steaming plate of fresh hell:
An ideologically motivated opposition has weaponized the church's sex abuse crisis to threaten not only Francis' agenda but his entire papacy https://t.co/vksRUayIPN
— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 28, 2018
@redsteeze @MattWalshBlog @SohrabAhmari Hey Guys, it's a "Conservatives Pounce" piece. This time, it's for the sacrilege of opposing…
[checks note]
… Sexual Abuse?
— The Doubting Cassandra (@TheDoubtingCass) August 28, 2018
No, it really is. Check out the headline:
We’ve seen some flaming garbage from the New York Times, but this is among the worst.
"The battle now is fueled by a potent combination of conservative anger and the child sex abuse scandals."
Hmm, ever think that one exists (anger) because of the other (child sex abuse scandals)?! Morons.
— Alex Seiwert (@AlexSeiwert) August 28, 2018
Yep, ideologically motivated against sexual abuse and pedophilia.
Conservatives are truly the worst.
— The Doubting Cassandra (@TheDoubtingCass) August 28, 2018
So you're saying only conservatives care about stopping child rape?
— Stephen Cogswell (@StephenCogswell) August 28, 2018
The @nytimes – so woke that they can find a way to defend rape enablers. SMDH
— Mike Breslin (@mikebreslin815) August 28, 2018
Exposing sex abuse against a media approved liberal Pope is "weaponizing " huh? You people have no shame. #MediaBias
— Big Al (@BigAl15077001) August 28, 2018
It’s as if the @nytimes has determined that the abusers are mostly members of one of their pet constituencies.
— Untraceable Mark 🥓🥓 (@mcasil2016) August 28, 2018
this is like a parody of what conservatives believe the NYT to be
– it's "weaponizing" sexual assault to go after the people in power who let it happen
– "conservatives pounce" on the crisis, instead of the story being the MASSIVE SEXUAL ASSAULT CULTUREhttps://t.co/jcnRj7DufB
— internaut (@the_internaut) August 28, 2018
Screenshotting this so that if and when you guys regain your self awareness and take it down, I'll still have proof forever. This is spectacularly bad.
— Kosher Casanova (@sassyshapiro) August 28, 2018
Right. The papacy is under threat because of ideological conservatives. You all at the NYT don’t have to worry about being over taken as America’s number 1 rag. You’re in a den of filth all to yourselves.
— Giovanni Sammartino (@Primo_Levi) August 28, 2018