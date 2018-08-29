As Twitchy told you, the New York Times sent jaws crashing into floors with their “conservatives pounce” take on the Catholic Church sex abuse and pedophilia scandal.

Jason Horowitz, who wrote the piece, seemed more upset at conservative Catholic pushback against the Church’s inaction and complicity than at the systematic sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

And if you thought the Times couldn’t possibly look any worse, you thought wrong:

If you thought the @NYTimes digital headline was bad (“Vatican Power Struggle Bursts Into Open As Conservatives Pounce”) see the print one (“Francis Takes High Road As Conservatives Pounce, Taking Criticism Public”). The “high road” being refusing questions on child sex abuse… pic.twitter.com/XlJjVu1LOj — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) August 29, 2018

Holy sh*t.

holy cow that cannot possible be a real headline https://t.co/VBhwZIu7cY — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 29, 2018

They actually said it:

Rape culture is when the @nytimes actually applauds the Pope for refusing to address credible allegations that he knew of sexual abuse. #ChurchToo pic.twitter.com/3zy3EPQG2N — Elise Yost (@EliseYost) August 29, 2018

Unreal.

Their own projection ends up making them defend things like child rape and deportation of actual Nazis. https://t.co/dPzKuJzlYO — Mo Mo (@molratty) August 29, 2018

If you were to create a parody NYT headline for the crisis in the Church, it would be "Conservatives pounce. . . . " But why waste time on creating parody when the real thing is self-parodic? https://t.co/ug2aiKrKde — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) August 29, 2018

Saving this to show to the next journalist who claims newspapers are unbiased. How did that headline get by any responsible copy editor? — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) August 29, 2018

The NYT shames itself here — John Kass (@John_Kass) August 29, 2018

They’re shameless. — Micky Solo (@solomicky2) August 29, 2018

Shameful or Shameless? — Richard Samuelson (@Rickersam3) August 29, 2018

All of the above.