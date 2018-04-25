The walls are closing in on Joy Reid, so she needs all the help she can get. Good thing she can count on stand-up folks like Dr. Eugene Gu — who bought baby parts from StemExpress — to ride to her rescue and divert the attention to where it really belongs:

Digging up Joy Reid’s tweets from a decade ago in the attempt to destroy her reeks of a witch hunt. She apologized for her past remarks and uses her platform now to advance equal rights for the LGBTQ. In fact, those attacking her like Dana Loesch are homophobic every single day. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 25, 2018

As a doctor, he should be familiar with the scientific method. And yet, he seems to have gone straight from hypothesis to conclusion without actually doing any work to prove that Dana Loesch is “homophobic every single day.”

You are willfully lying about someone else’s character and actions. I think you should work on curing your heart. Also have the guts to @ “@DLoesch when attempting defamation. https://t.co/z4ESY0VaoV — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) April 25, 2018

Please provide credible evidence that @DLoesch is a homophobic everyday. If valid and credible, you'll make me a believer, but need to see the facts, remember facts are not emotions. — Peyton Jones (@PeytonsDiggler) April 25, 2018

I stopped following Loesch a couple years ago. Can you show us some examples of her being homophobic “every single day?” Thanks in advance. https://t.co/cCgLpbxUxE — RBe (@RBPundit) April 25, 2018

How exactly is @DLoesch homophobic on any day? What evidence do you have to back that claim? — GoForLiberty (@GoForLiberty) April 25, 2018

How is @DLoesch homophobic? Much less every day? Please elaborate. — Wayne Nish (@wayne_nish) April 25, 2018

Hmmm, you do realize by making untrue statements about @DLoesch you could be setting yourself up to be sued. Defamation/Slander/Libel…do any of those ring a bell? As a professional you should be smarter or at least more mature then this. — TJaye (@ILuvMyUSA) April 25, 2018

Excuse me? Please provide one example of @DLoesch being homophobic. ONE. You’re an MD, you’re smart enough to know what libel is, so come on then, my time is precious. https://t.co/x2UEudiPq6 — elisabeth (@elisabethlehem) April 25, 2018

Hi @eugenegu, if you're going to deflect from Joy's homophobic beliefs by accusing @DLoesch of having the same, might want to show your work. Otherwise you look like a fraud. If it is, as you say, daily it should be easy. https://t.co/ZPYbRUjQ4n — EricEEE (@EEElverhoy) April 25, 2018

Something for Dr. Gu to think about: