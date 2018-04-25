Raise your hand if you didn’t see this one coming. Bueller? Bueller?

Indeed they won’t:

So … Jarrar was right. She’s untouchable.

Yep.

Look, here’s the thing: Ugly speech is still free speech. And in not punishing Jarrar for her ugly speech, Fresno State is adhering to that principle. But Jarrar did more than just say something horrible; she actually did something horrible. Did Fresno State forget that Jarrar tried to pass off the phone number to Arizona State’s mental health crisis hotline as her own. She potentially put people’s lives in danger. If that’s not a violation of Fresno State’s policies or principles, what is?

The rules suck.

***

