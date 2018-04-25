Raise your hand if you didn’t see this one coming. Bueller? Bueller?

California university won't punish professor who cheered death of "racist" Barbara Bush, the university's president says https://t.co/AkdmoURjzi pic.twitter.com/NzeAWu7xj1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 25, 2018

Indeed they won’t:

Letter by Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro on the conclusion of the review regarding professor: pic.twitter.com/Z3bQNYhl9Q — Fresno State (@Fresno_State) April 24, 2018

So … Jarrar was right. She’s untouchable.

Yep.

Look, here’s the thing: Ugly speech is still free speech. And in not punishing Jarrar for her ugly speech, Fresno State is adhering to that principle. But Jarrar did more than just say something horrible; she actually did something horrible. Did Fresno State forget that Jarrar tried to pass off the phone number to Arizona State’s mental health crisis hotline as her own. She potentially put people’s lives in danger. If that’s not a violation of Fresno State’s policies or principles, what is?

I really would have thought that spamming a mental health crisis line would violate a university policy. @Fresno_State should look at that. https://t.co/gqGuUyLPhX — Dodd (@Amuk3) April 25, 2018

Understand the freedom of speech aspect but she deserves punishment or lawsuit for the health-crisis phone line prank — Cameron Bloch (@IAMCAM35) April 25, 2018

Even if the school doesn’t care she name dropped them and bragged she had tenure, how can they not punish her for giving out the crisis hotline number for ASU as the number to call to complain? That’s like getting 911 tied up. People could have died. — Sean (@angry_blue_dot) April 25, 2018

Doesn’t matter. She’s a liberal. She gets a pass regardless of the harm she did. Those are the rules. https://t.co/5jpibAveew — RBe (@RBPundit) April 25, 2018

The rules suck.

People protected from the rules imposed on everyone else in society: -Liberal politicians

-Liberal academics

-Liberal journalists

-Liber… https://t.co/2Ux5lN5Q06 — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) April 25, 2018

