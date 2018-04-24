As Twitchy told you, Vox is under the impression that Fresno State professor Randa Jarrar wouldn’t be in such hot water if she weren’t a Muslim woman. Wonder where they’d get an idea like that … oh:

Randa Jarrar believes that ppl upset over her ghoulish comments are racist and ppl who object to her flaunting tenure on twitter are sexist https://t.co/ZriH5UXl6P — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 24, 2018

No, really:

Jarrar is of Egyptian, Greek, and Palestinian heritage and her writing — including her semi-autobiographical novel, A Map of Home, and her short story collection, Him, Me, Muhammad Ali — often touches upon Arab-American and Muslim-American themes. When asked if she believes she received more abuse because of her ethnic background, Jarrar said she does. “I am not the only person who has stated the belief that Barbara Bush was a racist,” she explained. “But women of color routinely have their tone policed, their justified anger painted as hatred, and their criticism of injustice framed as racism toward white people.” … Jarrar also says she only brought up the issue of her tenure in the first place after several people told her she was unfit to teach college students. “Some may characterize those tweets as gloating,” she explained. “I would say that when a woman states any facts about her employment, she is usually met with charges of arrogance.” She added that her salary, which she came under fire for sharing, is publicly listed. Ultimately, Jarrar didn’t expect her comments to blow up to the extent that they did and expresses a desire that the conversation could’ve been framed differently. “Again, because I can be at times overly optimistic or perhaps idealistic, I wish the conversation we were having as a nation today was about how we mourn problematic figures,” she said. “Instead, it has become a kind of mourning of our rights to free expression.”

Should she lose her job merely for expressing ugliness? No. Is she completely full of it and milking her awfulness for all the victimhood it’s worth? You bet.

In spite of all the backlash, Randa Jarrar says she “absolutely” stands by her comments: “If we want a better future, we have to confront our past” https://t.co/r8hZRWTCv3 — The Cut (@TheCut) April 24, 2018

What about baselessly smearing Barbara Bush as a racist, Randa? Will that bring us a better future?

It's like she was hired as an actress to make the perfect case that university tenure is a bad thing and that elements of the extreme left are absurdly insensitive and idiotic. — Brandon Levey (@brandonalevey) April 24, 2018

They really couldn’t’ve gone with a better messenger.