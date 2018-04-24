Jim Acosta tries to pretend he’s a serious journalist. But his CNN colleague Chris Cillizza is apparently fine doing away with the pretense and fully embracing his utter hackiness:
Chris Cilliazza is journalisming super duper hard this morning. pic.twitter.com/QFUjV7968l
— Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) April 24, 2018
It gets even better:
guys pic.twitter.com/U49MBDnZYH
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 24, 2018
Is this real life? Nope. This … is CNN.
9 thoughts on that epic Trumps-Macrons White House picture | Analysis by CNN's Chris Cillizza https://t.co/fxATQTOMLh pic.twitter.com/oEedQ8DB5M
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 24, 2018
What a dumb time to be alive.
JFC this hack…
— A.D. Louis (@ADLouisUSA) April 24, 2018
9 thoughts on this picture??? If you have 9 thoughts on this picture you have psychological issues.
— Mister Burke (@StrictlyNooz) April 24, 2018
We live in the clownest of Clown Worlds.
— Marquis de Dankula (@0Redenpiller) April 24, 2018
9 thoughts on a photo-op?
Fire this clown already.
— Speculawyer 🇳🇴-American (@speculawyer) April 24, 2018
I long for the sweet release of death
— Justin M (@JPM_NY) April 24, 2018