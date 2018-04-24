Jim Acosta gets picked on a lot. Like, a lot. And we might actually feel sorry for him.

But then, he opens his mouth:

The nerve of this guy. Honestly.

Trending

Jim Acosta, on the other hand, should be taken lightly. Very lightly.

***

Related:

Flagrant MANSPREADING! Heroic pic of Jim Acosta from Variety’s ‘heroes covering Trump’ piece breaks Twitter

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpfake newsJim Acostajournalismmentally unstableSarah SandersSean SpicerTrump voters