As Twitchy told you, actor Kumail Nanjiani took issue with Ben Shapiro failing to prevent his followers from being jerks.

. @benshapiro. We disagree on a lot. But that's not important rn. I am asking u to reconsider attacking specific ppl on twitter pls. You may think they're misinformed & need to be called out, but u have a lot of followers & they don't all act in good faith. Ppl get death threats. https://t.co/QSsOf7xeGl — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 19, 2018

But Bethany Mandel wasn’t really buying Nanjiani’s virtue signaling act:

Remember that time you screenshot the headlight on my column and insinuated that I am a Nazi To millions of your followers https://t.co/sxEx3zW94G — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 19, 2018

Here’s what she’s referring to:

Cool I'm gonna go try this out. Wish me luck! pic.twitter.com/ygEWg0Pl8r — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 26, 2017

Taking a screenshot instead of actually linking to my tweet and the piece is as cowardly as it gets. https://t.co/x7kydBRDpk — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 27, 2017

I didn't want your mentions to get blown up. It's not cowardly. You would have been inundated. I was doing you a favor. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 27, 2017

Doing her a favor? Really? By posting a context-free screenshot for all your followers to gawk at? Please.

Please explain how this tweet implies you're a Nazi? All it does is succinctly highlight why I thought your idea was bad. Actually, you don't need to explain. Goodbye.https://t.co/5RqyYeUJeo — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 19, 2018

It implies she’s a Nazi sympathizer, at the very least.

Just pointing out the logic. So does this mean you are responsible for the death threats I received because of your tweet? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 19, 2018

Yes, it does, using his logic. — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) April 19, 2018

Hate it when that happens.

"Hear me out on this" sounds like ownership. No? — jeremy shepard (@jeremy_shepard) April 19, 2018

She was refering to the article not the headline. Kumail refused to link to the article, all he wanted was to throw his crowd at her and her familly. It was a good and fair article. — Beatnik (@Beatnik33) April 19, 2018

Yup — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 19, 2018

Would you agree it is a wild stretch from "did not link my article" to "insinuated I was a Nazi"? Like A does not equal B my guy. — Jake Sperling (@Jake_Sperling) April 19, 2018

Her tweet literally says, "hear me out." And he did not "hear her out." He assumed that he knew what she meant and now she gets death threats from his followers who think she's a nazi when she's an orthodox jew who is trying to convince nazi's to change. — Collin R. Simonsen 🐻 (@Collin4Congress) April 19, 2018

You said “hear me out, we should be friend Nazis” and @kumailn said “huh that’s a weird request” and most people agreed with him. And then we all forgot about it till now when you brought it up again? — Kellen Cox (@KellenCox) April 19, 2018

When you get days of death threats that kind of thing sticks out in your memory. Now apparently we are responsible for those sorts of things — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 19, 2018

See how messed up that is, Kumail?

No your headline is… He said he'd "give it a try." He didn't say "75% of people with the last name Mandel are nazi-sympathizers!" You made an egregious error in creating a poor click-bait style headline that backfired tremendously.

It's on you. — Paul Gasari (@WheresMyArk_23) April 19, 2018

Still, his logic is if you get death threats, then the tweeter is responsible. By that logic…he was responsible for the death threats and hate @bethanyshondark got. You can't have it both ways. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) April 19, 2018

For what it’s worth, Nanjiani apologized to Mandel for the shady way he put her work out there:

I apologize if you received death threats for my followers. Sincerely. And, for what its worth, i don’t do this anymore and this situation with you was a big part of why. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 19, 2018

Mandel graciously took him at his word, but she made it clear that her position on responsibility for others’ actions hasn’t changed:

It's not your fault and I don't hold it against you. You aren't responsible for the actions of other people. I appreciate the sentiment, but I think it's misguided. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 19, 2018

