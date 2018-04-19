As Twitchy told you, crazypants blue check Vic Berger dove head-first off the deep end with an unhinged rant against Ben Shapiro, calling Shapiro a “stochastic terrorist” over this objectively inoffensive tweet about more women getting into dentistry:

Perhaps you should have informed your daughter that as of 2014, 47.7% of all dental students were women, rather than letting her believe that your unrepresentative dentist office is an indicator of widespread sexism. https://t.co/SFUq6uc9zd — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 17, 2018

Here’s how Berger kicked off his rant:

Pig-person & hateful bully @benshapiro used cherry-picked data to “destroy” a mom who wrote an innocent tweet. Congrats to the stochastic terrorist @benshapiro for causing this family to get death threats. (Ben also influenced a man to murder six Muslims in 2017.) @jack @Twitter pic.twitter.com/ebKMmJ7m9Z — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) April 19, 2018

“Silicon Valley” star Kumail Nanjiani apparently didn’t see anything wrong with Berger’s assessment, because rather than taking issue with Berger’s batsh*t insane ramblings, Nanjiani seems to think Shapiro’s the one who’s got to dial it back:

. @benshapiro. We disagree on a lot. But that's not important rn. I am asking u to reconsider attacking specific ppl on twitter pls. You may think they're misinformed & need to be called out, but u have a lot of followers & they don't all act in good faith. Ppl get death threats. https://t.co/QSsOf7xeGl — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 19, 2018

I am not saying you are responsible for your followers' actions. You are not. But this is something that you can prevent from happening. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 19, 2018

Except Nanjiani isn’t saying Shapiro’s not responsible, either. What exactly does he think Shapiro can do to prevent any of his followers from interpreting a totally innocuous tweet as a signal to verbally abuse or threaten someone else? If Nanjiani’s gonna go down this road, he’d better have some good tires, because it’s a very slippery one.

Are you responsible for the actions of every single one of your followers, Kumail? If not, why not? https://t.co/ChJ7x0boLS — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 19, 2018

So it's @benshapiro's responsibility when other people say things, @kumailn? Then is the anti-police sentiment in the replies here your responsibility? https://t.co/L5duZILhgj pic.twitter.com/uILvAKu25t — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 19, 2018

Shapiro didn’t “attack” Alissa Nutting. Nor did he encourage anyone to open fire in a mosque. But Nanjiani seems perfectly at ease leaving both of those false narratives out there without correcting the record.

You have to recognize the ridiculous person you quoted for this is beyond any reasonable example of what you wish to convey. Ben provided relevant stats with no malice involved. The guy you quoted laughably twisted it in an effort to intimidate and bully. Be reasonable here. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 19, 2018

I love you, Kumail. SO much. But quote-retweeting a guy who called Shapiro a "pig-person" is just the wrong move. (Again, I love you and adore your Twitter feed.) — Jeremy Wingert (@JeremyWingert79) April 19, 2018

It’s not the wrong move if it lets you think you’ve got some moral high ground.

A guy with 2.85M followers publicly scolds a guy with 1.32M followers for… signal-boosting. https://t.co/ChJ7x0boLS — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 19, 2018

That’s pretty pathetic.

I literally cited a statistic from 2014. That was the entire tweet. Please explain how I can magically stop nutjobs from doing despicable things. https://t.co/0JjzMDWhNq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 19, 2018

This tweet was from earlier. I responded to your response. Not blaming you dude. Never was. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 19, 2018

Except your evidence of Shapiro’s role in hate directed at Alissa Nutting was an incoherent tweet accusing Shapiro of terrorism and complicity in mass murder.

Dude, I literally responded to a viral tweet. That's it. Just as you're doing now. If I get death threats from your fans, I'm not going to blame you. (Off topic, but BTW, I really enjoy your work.) https://t.co/v3h7I3pIFE — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 19, 2018

Sad that Shapiro had to point that out to Nanjiani.

I understand you didn’t mean to cause anything to happen to anyone. I think both of us could be better about how we wield our twitter influence. But you don’t have to agree with me. And thank you for the civil response and dialogue. I wish more ppl could disagree respectfully. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 19, 2018

OK, Kumail. So how about telling your followers that Shapiro isn’t a terrorist now?