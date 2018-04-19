As Twitchy told you, earlier this week, blue-checked writer Alissa Nutting briefly became a household name after claiming her eight-year-old daughter is so woke that she cried over her dentist being a man:

Unsurprisingly, she got more than a little bit dragged for that little gem of absurdity. Ben Shapiro was among those who called her out:

Notice anything inherently offensive in Shapiro’s tweet? Yeah, we don’t either. But this guy Vic Berger, who apparently edits videos for something called SuperDeluxe, sure did:

Love the suggestion that Shapiro’s responsible for mass murder at the end there. A very nice — and very familiar — touch.

Trending

Anyone have a Xanax or 50? This guy could probably use some.

Eh, you wouldn’t understand. Actually, nobody would. Because it’s pure verbal vomit.

Will you accept responsibility for that, Vic?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Update:

Dude. There’s more:

Holy crap on a cracker.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben Shapiromosque shootingTerrorismterroristVic Berger