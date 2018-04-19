As Twitchy told you, earlier this week, blue-checked writer Alissa Nutting briefly became a household name after claiming her eight-year-old daughter is so woke that she cried over her dentist being a man:

My daughter started crying at the dentist office bc the dentist “is a boy” and the dentist said “sorry, there are no girl dentists at this office” & my daughter looked at me & said “why did we come here.” — Alissa Nutting (@AlissaNutting) April 16, 2018

Unsurprisingly, she got more than a little bit dragged for that little gem of absurdity. Ben Shapiro was among those who called her out:

Perhaps you should have informed your daughter that as of 2014, 47.7% of all dental students were women, rather than letting her believe that your unrepresentative dentist office is an indicator of widespread sexism. https://t.co/SFUq6uc9zd — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 17, 2018

Notice anything inherently offensive in Shapiro’s tweet? Yeah, we don’t either. But this guy Vic Berger, who apparently edits videos for something called SuperDeluxe, sure did:

Pig-person & hateful bully @benshapiro used cherry-picked data to “destroy” a mom who wrote an innocent tweet. Congrats to the stochastic terrorist @benshapiro for causing this family to get death threats. (Ben also influenced a man to murder six Muslims in 2017.) @jack @Twitter pic.twitter.com/ebKMmJ7m9Z — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) April 19, 2018

Love the suggestion that Shapiro’s responsible for mass murder at the end there. A very nice — and very familiar — touch.

Hey @benshapiro quote retweet me to your millions of followers like you did to this mother and explain yourself, you little piglet-person. Coward. Shame on you. — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) April 19, 2018

Just as a reminder, this is the list of the Quebec City mosque shooter’s most frequented @twitter pages in the days leading up to the mass murder. Who’s that up there at number one? Oh, it’s @benshapiro. @jack @TwitterSupport pic.twitter.com/TiVtwWRx9l — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) April 19, 2018

.@benshapiro delete your tweet and apologize to the mother and her child for the harm you caused on their family, you coward bully. Tell your fans to backoff. She wasn’t making a political argument, you dunce. You just strawmanned her into getting death threats. Fix it. — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) April 19, 2018

Anyone have a Xanax or 50? This guy could probably use some.

This is the dumbest tweet I've ever seen. — Chad Emerson (@chademerson444) April 19, 2018

Im sorry, but the argument that @benshapiro caused a guy to kill 6 Muslims because he watched Ben, is just as stupid as Trump saying that video games cause Mass Shooters… — Harrison Manders (@harrison_sloths) April 19, 2018

Dude, you're insane. It's all guilt by association. And what the hell is a 'stochastic terrorist'? https://t.co/KXKPsUhyzs — Daniel Applebaum (@DanielApplebaum) April 19, 2018

Eh, you wouldn’t understand. Actually, nobody would. Because it’s pure verbal vomit.

At this point I think we can all agree that literally every human being on the planet is a terrorist pic.twitter.com/TLz4RVbihp — Everything I Hate is a Terrorist Organization (@notwokieleaks) April 19, 2018

"stochastic terrorist" I bet this guy masturbates to every word he manages to dredge up from the depths of his thesaurus — Everything I Hate is a Terrorist Organization (@notwokieleaks) April 19, 2018

Stupid, useless term used by hyperbolic morons. What's especially funny is that throwing around words like "Stochastic terrorist" is itself "stochastic terrorism" by the term's own definition What if someone takes a shot at Shapiro because of his word terror! — Everything I Hate is a Terrorist Organization (@notwokieleaks) April 19, 2018

Will you accept responsibility for that, Vic?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

Update:

Dude. There’s more:

No, I didn’t say that, anonymous twitter account. I said @benshapiro is. Ben knows exactly what he’s doing pushing hateful lies daily and then backtracking when called out as if he didn’t really mean to be racist or demonize and entire religion. https://t.co/rakEKlzi0g — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) April 19, 2018

.@notwokieleaks goes to bat for the racist & transphobic Ben Shapiro. Wow how cool is that!? But I’m an idiot for getting upset about Shapiro pushing hate and stirring up his followers using fear-mongering. — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) April 19, 2018

Ben refuses to respond to any of my criticism but then retweets a Pizzagate account who made fun of me for being upset about his hateful rhetoric. @benshapiro, you’re a horrible human being. pic.twitter.com/Dl6YlupLK4 — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) April 19, 2018

Holy crap on a cracker.

Lol @notwokieleaks is a pizza gate account? You are an idiot, and someone who can't possibly be taken seriously. — Kenton Pase (@KentonPase) April 19, 2018

Dude, chill. — Joey Solomon (@hmsromano) April 19, 2018