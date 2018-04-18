As Twitchy told you, blue-checked bozo Nathan Bernard is threatening action — “legal and otherwise” — against us. Yesterday, we published a post featuring his tweet blaming Ben Shapiro, among others, for a shooting at a Quebec City mosque. And in his mind, that makes us guilty of “reckless libel.” Because words are hard.

Needless to say, Bernard got dragged real good for his litigious huffpuffery. And if he wants to avoid getting raked over any more coals, he would be wise to take this advice from legal expert Popehat:

No. Just . . . no. Don't be a buffoon. — TheNewNormalHat (@Popehat) April 18, 2018

Come on, Nathan.

Oh dear god. — Mike "Ha-Ha is for Hannity" Lane (@GojirasGhost) April 18, 2018

Pretty sure he's not going to take your advice here. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 18, 2018

It’s obviously too late for him not to be a buffoon, but he’s still got time to turn that lawsuit car around.