Yesterday, we told you about the blue-checked twerp who suggested that Ben Shapiro had blood on his hands following a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City:

Here’s what Nathan Bernard wrote:

We covered Nathan Bernard’s obnoxious and inflammatory tweet. Because covering tweets is kind of our jam. And apparently, according to Nathan, that makes Twitchy guilty of … libel?

Thanks, Nathan, but you can keep the luck. You’re the one who’s gonna need it.

Oh hell yeah. We can’t wait to hear how posting an unaltered tweet in context constitutes “reckless libel.”

Trending

Someone ought to slapp some sense into Nathan.

Ha! For what it’s worth, Jackie Chiles wouldn’t touch Bernard’s B.S. beef with a ten-foot pole. Maybe this guy?

Snort.

We’ve got nothing to answer for, thanks. Too bad the same can’t be said for you, Nathan.

No kidding.

What a time to be alive.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben ShapirolibelNathan Bernardtwitchy