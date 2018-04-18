Yesterday, we told you about the blue-checked twerp who suggested that Ben Shapiro had blood on his hands following a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City:

'Go f**k yourself!' Ben Shapiro brutally DROPS blue-check blaming him and other Rightists for mosque shooting https://t.co/7RLEyXSQEk — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 17, 2018

Here’s what Nathan Bernard wrote:

All these islamophobic pieces of shit have blood on their hands now. Alexandre Bissonnette, who killed six people at a mosque in Quebec City frequently checked Twitter feeds of @benshapiro @cernovich @prisonplanet. Sickening pic.twitter.com/VLvmCCG4TY — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) April 16, 2018

We covered Nathan Bernard’s obnoxious and inflammatory tweet. Because covering tweets is kind of our jam. And apparently, according to Nathan, that makes Twitchy guilty of … libel?

Hey @PolitiBunny, why didn't you contact me for comment here? This is extremely easy to prove as reckless libel. Really horrible, irresponsible and damaging journalism on your part. I'll be moving forward with all necessary actions, legal and otherwise. Good luck! @benshapiro https://t.co/F1AJA3Va8T — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) April 18, 2018

Thanks, Nathan, but you can keep the luck. You’re the one who’s gonna need it.

You do realize that @TwitchyTeam is going to make a thread about this comment too, don't you? — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) April 18, 2018

Oh hell yeah. We can’t wait to hear how posting an unaltered tweet in context constitutes “reckless libel.”

Show us on the doll where you felt you were abused pic.twitter.com/QEp5qklK5n — Toxic Masculini-G (@TCC_Grouchy) April 18, 2018

“It’s horrible, irresponsible, and damaging journalism” to post your tweets and the responses to those tweets? https://t.co/6bwhK3qXN9 — Heather (@hboulware) April 18, 2018

Dude, do you even reality? Words, transmitted voluntarily by you in a public forum, are not libelous when repeated. — Mike #NeverSettle Letalien (@Coach_Crash) April 18, 2018

So, copying and publishing your public tweets is somehow "reckless libel?" Maybe you're just not ready for the adult internet, yet. Go post pictures on Instagram. — William Keane (@largebill68) April 18, 2018

So just to clarify, YOU on a public forum basically call @benshapiro an accessory to a crime, but @TwitchyTeam and @PolitiBunny bout to get wrekt? Dafuq you smokin? Also why ain't you sharin'? pic.twitter.com/XEOwTSL4gj — Rick Robinson (@RadioHostRick) April 18, 2018

What a joke. You can’t libel someone with their own words. That is what his tweet is. What he actually said 😂 — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) April 18, 2018

What’s libelous, your tweet or her quoting YOUR tweet? — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 18, 2018

It's "reckless libel" to publish someone's tweets? Huh.

*files lawsuit*

*nailed with Rule 11 sanctions* https://t.co/QKeDrLUIkb — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 18, 2018

Make sure you and your attorney have a SLAPP/Rule 11 fund. https://t.co/ExNKSL6qqf — (((≠))) (@ThomasHCrown) April 18, 2018

Someone ought to slapp some sense into Nathan.

Bruh. Twitchy's "thing" is curating Tweets. Usually from dumb people, like yourself, then posting the reactions to them. They're not obligated to reach out to you for a comment about YOUR OWN TWEETS. — Ordy, Contributing Editor to Humility Fair (@TheOpulentAmish) April 18, 2018

"Excuse me, care to comment on your comment?" No comment. — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) April 18, 2018

Some people get Twitchy, some people potato. I would love to be a fly on the ambulance chaser's wall he contacts for this. — Ordy, Contributing Editor to Humility Fair (@TheOpulentAmish) April 18, 2018

pic.twitter.com/AL1mYupOzA — Happy Hubby in the Slowly Defrosting North (@Skip1706) April 18, 2018

Ha! For what it’s worth, Jackie Chiles wouldn’t touch Bernard’s B.S. beef with a ten-foot pole. Maybe this guy?

So, Nate. Can I recommend a lawyer for you? pic.twitter.com/bfotWpo42R — Ordy, Contributing Editor to Humility Fair (@TheOpulentAmish) April 18, 2018

Snort.

the article ended with 'nuff said' so I guess there was no more room? — Phil Braun (@playazball) April 18, 2018

While this may be the case it unfortunately does not change the libelous nature of the story. I agree it is important to see all sides of the story though, Phil. Hopefully @PolitiBunny has a thoughtful answer here. — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) April 18, 2018

We’ve got nothing to answer for, thanks. Too bad the same can’t be said for you, Nathan.

You blamed him for mass murder. You should perhaps dial it back a few notches, sport. — High Capacity Mark 🥓🥓 (@mcasil2016) April 18, 2018

No kidding.

I hope you and she both rack up huge legal fees, because you're going to end up paying for it all when you lose. Can't wait! pic.twitter.com/PkPelnJflh — Alo Konsen (@OhioCoastie) April 18, 2018

What a time to be alive.