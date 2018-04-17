As Twitchy told you yesterday, Sean Hannity’s apparent failure to disclose his shady relationship with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen may represent a conflict of interest. Hannity had Cohen on his Fox News show several times and also used his show as a platform to defend Cohen from critics and after the FBI raided his office.

The possibility that there’s a conflict of interest is certainly a valid concern, but it rings a little hollow coming from certain members of the mainstream media. Take MSNBC’s Chuck Todd, for example:

Going to find out what kind of org Fox is today. No serious news org would allow someone this conflicted to cover this story https://t.co/8KX1JLlzpx — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) April 17, 2018

So, Fox News is not a “serious news org”? As opposed to, say, MSNBC?

The Chutzpah it takes for the corrupt Press to talk about disclosures. https://t.co/fhu7HpeTY7 — Lee Doren (@LDoren) April 17, 2018

Depending on the situation, Hannity tends to go back and forth with regards to whether or not he’s an actual journalist. But someone like George Stephanopoulos consistently represents himself as a journalist. So how is something like this not a conflict of interest?

Anderson Cooper hosted a Presidential forum and was on the selectee board at the Clinton Foundation. Journalists covering Planned Parenthood accept awards from them. There are about 100 examples you can throw out. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 17, 2018

Why are journalists only up in arms over Hannity?

If the undoing of Sean Hannity leads to more ethical disclosures between media and the subjects they cover I'm 100% all for that. But they won't play by the rules they are demanding, and everyone knows it. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 17, 2018

But sure, the journos who belong to super friend listservs will lecture us all about ethics in media now. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 17, 2018

Chuck Todd threw a party for Jennifer Palmieri at his house a year before the election. — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) April 17, 2018

So it’s not OK to be chummy with Trump’s lawyer, but it’s totally fine to report on and interview Hillary Clinton after throwing a party for her comms director? Funny, that.

Chuck Todd must be very disappointed at Chuck Todd. https://t.co/BJAzARWbdq — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 17, 2018

Thread. Cable news celebrity heel thyself. https://t.co/2GBfLiFteq — Johnny Internet (@brodigan) April 17, 2018

