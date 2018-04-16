Editor’s note: Scroll down for updates to this post.

Buckle up, folks. This is gonna be one hell of a ride:

Oh boy …

Trending

Until now:

It is:

Welp.

***

Update:

***

Update:

This is getting interesting. Well, more interesting:

Hmmm …

What is going on?

OK …

***

Update:

So, is Hannity calling Michael Cohen a liar or … ?

In that case:

Oy vey.

***

Update:

Some insight from Legal Insurrection:

And more from Popehat:

Sometimes it’s best to just call it a draw and leave it at that.

***

More from Hannity:

***

Update:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: clientMichael CohenSean Hannity