As Twitchy told you, Michael Cohen’s mysterious third client has been revealed as Sean Hannity. Hannity himself has confirmed the reports.

But lost among the frenzy is a pretty important question: Was there a conflict of interest?

Trending

Hannity also addressed the Cohen raid on Twitter:

Him being a client of Cohen’s certainly seems like something he should have disclosed to Fox News …

Stay tuned … this is likely to get messier.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: conflict of interestMichael CohenSean Hannity