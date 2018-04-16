As Twitchy told you, Michael Cohen’s mysterious third client has been revealed as Sean Hannity. Hannity himself has confirmed the reports.

But lost among the frenzy is a pretty important question: Was there a conflict of interest?

So was Hannity a client of Michael Cohen last April when he was a guest? Should the CG have been "Personal Attorney to Me"? pic.twitter.com/GcSWZscQDI — Jon Humbert (@jonhumbert) April 16, 2018

Did FNC know that before Hannity brought Cohen on the air? https://t.co/1uc0RSSa5L — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) April 16, 2018

I'm sure this will shock you, but Hannity denounced the Michael Cohen raid without acknowledging the glaring conflict of interest https://t.co/pUtGbeowDV — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 16, 2018

Fox has serious questions to answer about why Hannity was allowed to rant on the Cohen raid without disclosing this. Did they not know?https://t.co/Ku3H3hdjGx — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 16, 2018

Why doesn’t @FoxNews have a conflict of interest policy requiring Hannity to disclose his personal interest in the Cohen search when commenting on it? https://t.co/ydgpAcGDVo — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 16, 2018

So Sean Hannity has been using his perch at Fox News to rail against the investigation into someone who he didn't disclose was his own lawyer. https://t.co/gGjz3uPMoz — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) April 16, 2018

There is the conflict of interest aspect of Hannity reporting on the Cohen raid without disclosing he was a client, but we'll have to see how it fleshes out… okay, bad turn of phrase there pic.twitter.com/nX0uxhWBDa — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 16, 2018

Hannity also addressed the Cohen raid on Twitter:

Coming up @newtgingrich is slamming the FBI’s raid on Michael Cohen. Wait until you hear who Newt is comparing it to. @AlanDersh & Joe DiGenova are back with us after the break. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 12, 2018

Tweet from April 11. No mention that Hannity was Cohen's client. https://t.co/pzWMcnsyhQ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 16, 2018

Up next on #Hannity @michellemalkin & @SebGorka join me to discuss how the media’s anti-Trump agenda has hit a new low since the Michael Cohen raid — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 12, 2018

Him being a client of Cohen’s certainly seems like something he should have disclosed to Fox News …

Yes that is a good point. https://t.co/uvpxe40h7T — Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) April 16, 2018

This is true. There should have been disclosure that Hannity had a financial relationship with Cohen. If I'd been watching, that is something I would have wanted to know. https://t.co/BzVvdiYuII — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) April 16, 2018

A more than fair point. It's really not possible to argue that it is ethical for anyone claiming to be a journalist (even one of the opinion variety) to not disclose this kind of relationship with a guest. https://t.co/yB1mtyBWY8 — Bryan S. Myrick (@BryanMyrick) April 16, 2018

Stay tuned … this is likely to get messier.