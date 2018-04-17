As Twitchy told you, David Hogg is in for a rude awakening when his latest call for a boycott inevitably backfires. Today, he revealed his new targets to be asset management giants Vanguard and Blackrock.

.@davidhogg111, @blackrock owns part of twitter. Time to fully boycott Blackrock and log off Twitter. Bye — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 17, 2018

Blackrock and Vanguard, as a matter of fact:

Well, gosh. That’s embarrassing!

lmao way to do your research @davidhogg111 bahahahaha — JBC Entertainment (@jbcbooking) April 17, 2018

Oh my Gosh I didn’t know that! Lol, talk about biting the hand that feeds his nonsense 😂 — Samantha Em (@SamanthaEm10) April 17, 2018

David Hogg really isn’t very good at this stuff.

The biggest holder and 4th biggest holder in Twitter are being boycotted. I guess liberals are all logging off now. pic.twitter.com/YpoUDK266K — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 17, 2018

It’s the right thing to do.

Checkmate — Thunder Lips👌 (@Official_AUR) April 17, 2018

