David Hogg has long since worn out his welcome, but since he teased a new boycott campaign yesterday, we feel it’s our duty to not leave you hanging.
This afternoon, he revealed his next targets:
.@blackrock and @Vanguard_Group are two of the biggest investors in gun manufacturers; if you use them, feel free to let them know. Thanks 😉
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 17, 2018
#BoycottVanguard #BoycottBlackrock
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 17, 2018
More info, feel free to tag these companies pic.twitter.com/KODc2by5yO
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 17, 2018
If Laura Ingraham is any indication, these companies won’t just be fine; they’ll be in great shape!
Thank you @blackrock and @Vanguard_Group https://t.co/0DP9KWkKgJ
— Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) April 17, 2018
HAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH https://t.co/RpmFtm12MG
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 17, 2018
Blackrock has $6.3 trillion
TRILLION WITH A T
Under management
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 17, 2018
Vanguard has $5.1 TRILLION under management
This kid 😂😂😂😂
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 17, 2018
Institutional investor managing billions in assets: "Everybody stop, the child tweeted that we have to pull our money from Blackrock. Do it now!!!"
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 17, 2018
BUY. BUY. BUY. https://t.co/HbG2IsugYU
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 17, 2018
Thanks I’ll make sure I invest now! Thanks for the tip David! 😉
— Ohio 81 (@ohio_81) April 17, 2018
Well, this would be a good time to invest in these companies. This kid's boycotts seem to have the opposite effect as intended, after all. https://t.co/q4qRQy9Y84
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) April 17, 2018
Gun sales are up. Ingram’s ratings are up. Your 15 minutes of fame is up. Thanks for the help.
— Original SinCaraFan (@OriginalSinCara) April 17, 2018
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.