David Hogg has long since worn out his welcome, but since he teased a new boycott campaign yesterday, we feel it’s our duty to not leave you hanging.

This afternoon, he revealed his next targets:

.@blackrock and @Vanguard_Group are two of the biggest investors in gun manufacturers; if you use them, feel free to let them know. Thanks 😉 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 17, 2018

More info, feel free to tag these companies pic.twitter.com/KODc2by5yO — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 17, 2018

If Laura Ingraham is any indication, these companies won’t just be fine; they’ll be in great shape!

Blackrock has $6.3 trillion TRILLION WITH A T Under management 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 17, 2018

Vanguard has $5.1 TRILLION under management This kid 😂😂😂😂 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 17, 2018

Institutional investor managing billions in assets: "Everybody stop, the child tweeted that we have to pull our money from Blackrock. Do it now!!!" — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 17, 2018

Thanks I’ll make sure I invest now! Thanks for the tip David! 😉 — Ohio 81 (@ohio_81) April 17, 2018

Well, this would be a good time to invest in these companies. This kid's boycotts seem to have the opposite effect as intended, after all. https://t.co/q4qRQy9Y84 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) April 17, 2018

Gun sales are up. Ingram’s ratings are up. Your 15 minutes of fame is up. Thanks for the help. — Original SinCaraFan (@OriginalSinCara) April 17, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.