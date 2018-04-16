As Twitchy told you, some people are concerned that Sean Hannity’s newly disclosed — and decidedly murky — relationship with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen represents a conflict of interest, given Hannity’s defense and promotion of Cohen on Fox News.

This afternoon, panelist Juan Williams raised that issue on Fox News’ “The Five”:

On Fox News, Juan Williams weighs in on Hannity: "The question for me is why Sean didn't disclose this earlier." pic.twitter.com/pGqfmJxR51 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) April 16, 2018

Did we mention that this was getting messy?