As Twitchy told you, Ted Cruz dove right in and confronted Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook’s apparent anti-conservative bias. But Cruz wasn’t the only GOP senator holding Zuckerberg’s feet to the fire.

Earlier in the hearing, Zuckerberg touted his vision for Facebook’s future, a future in which Facebook’s AI tools will be able to catch “hate speech” before it’s even posted. Aside from the general creepiness of that vision, it’s also incredibly vague. What, exactly, constitutes “hate speech” in Zuckerberg’s mind? Sen. Ben Sasse asked that very question — and proceeded to mop the floor with him:

.@BenSasse grills Zuckerberg on his desire to police speech across massive Facebook platform. "Can you define hate speech?" pic.twitter.com/c0WudmNuKu — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 10, 2018

You’ve got to watch this:

Video: Amazing exchange where @BenSasse asks Mark Zuckerberg if "can you define hate speech" and, despite saying AI will be built to root out hate speech, Zuckerberg said "this is a really hard question" #ZuckerbergTestimony #TTT pic.twitter.com/Y1J8j86RCF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 10, 2018

.@BenSasse challenges Zuckerberg to define hate speech. "Can you imagine a world where you might decide that pro-lifers are prohibited from speaking" on Facebook? "It might be unsettling to people who've had an abortion to have an open debate on that, wouldn't it?" pic.twitter.com/mGHfnq4BWH — IJR (@TheIJR) April 10, 2018

.@BenSasse: “I wouldn’t want you to leave here today and think there’s sort of a unified view in the Congress that you should be moving toward policing more and more and more speech.” pic.twitter.com/lp4UQ6kmED — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 10, 2018

Game, set, and effing match.

Love it — Cmelaz (@TimelessRain) April 10, 2018

Damn @BenSasse nailing the "What is hate speech" and getting #Zuckerberg to pause and look perplexed — Thomas LaDuke (@irishduke2) April 10, 2018

Just fantastic.