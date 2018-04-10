As Twitchy told you, Ted Cruz dove right in and confronted Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook’s apparent anti-conservative bias. But Cruz wasn’t the only GOP senator holding Zuckerberg’s feet to the fire.

Earlier in the hearing, Zuckerberg touted his vision for Facebook’s future, a future in which Facebook’s AI tools will be able to catch “hate speech” before it’s even posted. Aside from the general creepiness of that vision, it’s also incredibly vague. What, exactly, constitutes “hate speech” in Zuckerberg’s mind? Sen. Ben Sasse asked that very question — and proceeded to mop the floor with him:

You’ve got to watch this:

Trending

Game, set, and effing match.

Just fantastic.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionBen SassedebateFacebookhate speechMark ZuckerbergPro-life