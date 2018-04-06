Kevin Williamson is passionately, vehemently pro-life. So, what better way to stick it to him after he was fired for his pro-life views than by funding an abortion?

That’s what “black feminist” and abortion “expert” Renee Bracey Sherman is urging her followers to do:

What. The. Hell.

First off, abortion isn’t “healthcare needs.” And Williamson didn’t call for your hanging or suggest that you’re inferior because of your race and gender. Though we would certainly suggest that you’re a terrible person.

Killing babies is not amazing. It’s murder.

Oh, please. Sherman can hurl whatever invective at Williamson she pleases; that won’t change the fact that Williamson defends life while she seeks to end it.

