Kevin Williamson is passionately, vehemently pro-life. So, what better way to stick it to him after he was fired for his pro-life views than by funding an abortion?

That’s what “black feminist” and abortion “expert” Renee Bracey Sherman is urging her followers to do:

What. The. Hell.

Some folks are now apparently using Kevin's firing as a reason to fundraise for abortion. Truly disgusting. https://t.co/zbdWs5hKU1 — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) April 5, 2018

Is that better or worse than him using my healthcare needs to call for my hanging and my race and gender to say I’m not as smart and deserving as he is? 🤔🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/wddgESY0ms — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) April 6, 2018

First off, abortion isn’t “healthcare needs.” And Williamson didn’t call for your hanging or suggest that you’re inferior because of your race and gender. Though we would certainly suggest that you’re a terrible person.

I’m still $64 away from my #Bowl18 stretch goal for @AbortionFunds — can you donate to close the gap? Donate $14 in honor of the 14 days ransphobic, misogynist, racist Kevin Williamson worked at The Atlantic because it’s making conservatives mad. Donate: https://t.co/Jc25eEDlZ8 https://t.co/6V7BNHZFK7 — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) April 6, 2018

WOW! WOW! WOW! Thank you to the special someone who donated $100 putting me over my SECOND

S T R E T C H G O A L of $1,500! THANK YOU! You’re so amazing! #Bowl18https://t.co/Jc25eEDlZ8 pic.twitter.com/qu4FZZyCC3 — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) April 6, 2018

Killing babies is not amazing. It’s murder.

Well, only one has thus far resulted in human beings being killed…so…you tell me. I strongly disagree with what Kevin said. But this kind of response is no better. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) April 6, 2018

I had an abortion. I’m not ashamed. I dedicate my life to making sure it stays legal & accessible; I know, from losing loved ones, what happens when it’s not. I fight for people of color & trans folks. You’re out here defending a racist, misogynistic, transphobic dude. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/K4wMovuZdl — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) April 6, 2018

Oh, please. Sherman can hurl whatever invective at Williamson she pleases; that won’t change the fact that Williamson defends life while she seeks to end it.

Nothing says tolerance like dedicating an abortion to a guy who was adopted a few weeks before Roe v. Wade. You’re sick. https://t.co/mLUVSjbVGE — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 6, 2018

"Donate to fund an abortion in his honor." You people are gross. https://t.co/oXnoQrxvlB — RBe (@RBPundit) April 6, 2018

