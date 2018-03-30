As Twitchy told you yesterday, David Hogg had a chance to take the high road after Laura Ingraham apologized for mocking his getting rejected from four colleges — and he completely blew it.

Today on Andrea Mitchell’s show, he doubled down on the petulant jackassery:

Parkland survivor David Hogg says he won't be accepting the apology of Fox News Host Laura Ingraham after she taunted him for being rejected from several colleges. "She's a bully and she needs to be held accountable." pic.twitter.com/qTWmA8nYSZ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 30, 2018

She’s a bully? She needs to be held accountable? For someone as in love with himself as much as David Hogg is, you’d think he’d’ve checked the mirror before making such a bold assertion.

It takes a bully to know a bully — JonJon (@john_busbin) March 30, 2018

Really @davidhogg111?…Laura's the bully here? Ugh…you're not ready for adulthood… — Frederick Neiles (@f_neiles82) March 30, 2018

What about all the people that the Hogg bullies? — Keli Norton (@Sarcastikat) March 30, 2018

You cant expect anything from someone as vile and hateful as him! pic.twitter.com/zfkHTWzw9Y — John Doe (@Just__Pondering) March 30, 2018

Civility’s a two-way street, David. Laura Ingraham said something incredibly stupid and classless, but so do you. Regularly. And unlike you, she actually swallowed her pride and apologized.

Funny he is just as much of a bully as she is. He can dish it out, but offended when it comes right back at him. — Tiberius13 (@Tiberius13_) March 30, 2018

Hogg loves to throw his weight around, threatening and maligning anyone who doesn’t bend to his will or buy into his hype — and then play the “Hey, I’m Just a Kid!” card the second anyone tries to hold him accountable for his words or actions. He needs to put those stones down before he shatters what little is left of his glass house.