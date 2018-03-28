Simmah down, now! CNN’s Chris Cuomo has had just about enough of all the huffing and puffing about gun control, thank you very much. And he’d like to make one thing perfectly clear: It’s just a lot of bunk.

@ChrisCuomo let’s face it. Far right want abortion stopped and far left want guns banned and 2nd amendment repealed. If media did their job and put aside their bias they would be able to do their jobs and ask the vital questions. — Gwen S (@GwenS67575475) March 28, 2018

this is a lot of bunk. no one calling for 2A repeal. stop with the bogeymen. we need to stop the shootings and have a rational conversation about what can be done. https://t.co/P2MYoY4EtO — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 28, 2018

No one, Chris? Wow. You could’ve fooled us!

Not just a lie … a damned lie.

"no one calling for 2A repeal" (It's Always Sunny music) "John Paul Stevens Calls for Repeal of Second Amendment"https://t.co/J9L7C4rkfM — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 28, 2018

Somebody doesn’t read the New York Times. https://t.co/ssZg5NpyAB — Sam Valley (@SamValley) March 28, 2018

Really? Did you miss the huge NYTimes editorial from the former supreme court justice yesterday?? The second editorial in Times since Parkland calling for ending 2A. — Kevin Fortier (@ksfortier) March 28, 2018

I see you're not a reader. https://t.co/NWRP3JIeBD — Azathoth (@ArkhamRealty) March 28, 2018

Hey Chris…do you watch CNN? I realize very few people do but if you had glanced at your TV you would have noticed that many people are calling for a repeal of the 2nd Amendment. — J Gerry (@IslandKing63) March 28, 2018

Awwwwkward.

Not sure how someone who works for CNN can be so unaware. — Keith Maniac from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) March 28, 2018

Eh, it comes with the territory.

Your either completely ignorant or purposely lying if you legitimately believe no-one’s Calling for repeal. It’s all over social media. Plenty of left leaning media sites have contributors calling for it. Why lie about something so easily disproved? — DE (@eldond) March 28, 2018

"The Second Amendment must be repealed, and it is the essence of American democracy to say so."https://t.co/Y6fQE7GH18 https://t.co/4sk1boKQma — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 28, 2018

Yep, no one… pic.twitter.com/8yXVe8v6tn — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ – fully semi auto and grossly offensive (@beerboyeee) March 28, 2018

We’re just been paranoid pic.twitter.com/ZQpAJchPyp — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ – fully semi auto and grossly offensive (@beerboyeee) March 28, 2018

There are dozens of articles in high-profile left-wing publications calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment. Thousands of tweets. "Repeal the Second Amendment" was trending on Twitter yesterday. Scream, "BANANA! BANANA! BANANA!" all you want, Chris. It's still an apple. https://t.co/bQvx0Gu3tc — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 28, 2018

Update:

Hold up, you guys. Chris Cuomo knows all about John Paul Stevens calling for Second Amendment repeal … but that totally doesn’t count:

BREAKING: Justice John Paul Stevens is a "no one." — Andy Oliver (@A_O_Andy) March 28, 2018

he is a retired justice who was talking about ways to get quick legal change on access to weapons. he is not an elected official or part of any effort to repeal 2A. it is a bogeyman to keep people scared and as such resistant to ways to stop the shootings. https://t.co/GpHXVwjcjf — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 28, 2018

This effing guy. What a piece of work.

He’s a former Supreme on the pages of the NYT. This is not a bogeyman. It’s not a fantasy. One of the more admirable things about this round of gun-control debate is people’s willingness to be honest on this front. Let’s not close our eyes to it. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 28, 2018

Bro, he’s not the only one calling to ban guns… there was a march you all had a boner for https://t.co/T5gK8OOsc0 — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 28, 2018

