Apparently having nothing better to do, actor-comedian Michael Ian Black has dedicated the past several days to going off the rails for gun control. As Twitchy told you yesterday, he went at it with the Daily Wire’s Elliott Hamilton. The back-and-forth included this exchange:

Hamilton was more than capable of taking Black to school, but we rather like this response from Staff Sergeant (Ret.) and Wounded Warrior Johnny “Joey” Jones:

Game, set, and effing match.

Trending

Brilliant, indeed.

***

Related:

‘Real men of valor’: Barrycade-toting wounded warrior Joey Jones posts poignant pics of heroes

Double amputee Staff Sergeant Joey Jones OBLITERATES ThinkProgress’ attempt at smearing JROTC programs

Wounded Warrior Johnny ‘Joey’ Jones offers powerful support for MOAB drop

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gun controlgun rightsgunsJoey JonesJohnny "Joey" JonesMichael Ian Blackveteran