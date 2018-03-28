Apparently having nothing better to do, actor-comedian Michael Ian Black has dedicated the past several days to going off the rails for gun control. As Twitchy told you yesterday, he went at it with the Daily Wire’s Elliott Hamilton. The back-and-forth included this exchange:

What kind of man would relinquish his right as well as everyone else’s right to defend their families, their property, and their lives in order to feel good about themselves? The only phony masculinity I see in contemporary times emanates from beta male leftists like you. https://t.co/10XIkmUoh0 — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) March 27, 2018

What kind of man brings a gun into his home, knowing it dramatically increases the risk of homicide, suicide, and accidental shootings to either him or his loved ones? — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 27, 2018

Hamilton was more than capable of taking Black to school, but we rather like this response from Staff Sergeant (Ret.) and Wounded Warrior Johnny “Joey” Jones:

The same kind who enlists at 19, serves 8 years, fights 2 wars, loses both of his legs and spends the rest of his lucky life trying to make the world a better place I suppose. https://t.co/lgbgFYAcVZ — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) March 27, 2018

Game, set, and effing match.

Perfect reply. — Robert (@redleif1960) March 28, 2018

I sit here in awe of both your history and restraint in replying to someone who understands so little. — Greg Rad (@graniterad) March 28, 2018

I wish there was an emoji for #Slam! — 🇺🇸 GiJoe🇺🇸 (@GiJoe003) March 28, 2018

Certainly a mic drop moment, but even that doesn't dignify the moment adequately. Brilliant! — Debunking Atheists 🇺🇸 (@DebunkAtheists) March 28, 2018

Brilliant, indeed.

God bless you Johnny Joey jones! — Mrs. Meenstra (@meenstra) March 27, 2018

Boom! Thank you for everything Joey. — Chris Christensen (@dwc8647) March 27, 2018

You are an inspiration! Thank you for you service. — Leigh (@MissLuckyLeigh) March 28, 2018

God bless you, sir. And thank you. — Betsy (@TheGrizzlyMom) March 28, 2018

