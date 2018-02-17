On Friday, ThinkProgress posted an article trying to smear JROTC programs because the NRA donated money to the ROTC program that thought Nikolas Cruz how to shoot.

The NRA donated $10,000 to help train the Parkland shooting suspect to use a rifle https://t.co/pilyHhWS0q pic.twitter.com/tk0ZLwsCnh — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) February 17, 2018

Staff Sergeant Joey Jones, who served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (bomb) Technician, was quick to refute the liberal outlet’s claims.

Yes, ROTC is a program designed to train school shooters. What really sucks are all the American Heroes who take advantage of this program to go on and serve honorably some even dying on the battlefield. You should harass the 2 ROTC students who saved lives w/Kevlar blankets https://t.co/AVAHX7zg4d — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) February 17, 2018

There are so many men and women who start out in ROTC who eventually move on to serve our country honorably. They’re willing to risk their lives and even die for our freedom. ONE person took advantage of the program. That doesn’t mean the pros suddenly outweigh the cons.

The NRA money was also used to train me in rifle and pistol marksmanship. I fought in 2 wars and trained hundreds of Marines as a marksmanship instructor.#Liberty — Larry Marcum (@reallarrymarcum) February 17, 2018

Thank you for your service, Larry, and thank you for training other brave souls.

The ROTC trained this hero that lost his life saving others – https://t.co/q8IAJmbKLF — Michael J. (@mjrill) February 17, 2018

These are the people who TRULY want to serve others.

The same schools use government funded driver's education courses to teach driving skills. If one drives a truck into a crowd will they blame the institution who trained him? — John Gale (@JohnGale23) February 17, 2018

Doubtful.

The ROTC students who saved lives are amazing! What a great program. To see that these kids had the forethought to do what they did to keep people from harm is amazing! They wouldn't have known to do this if it weren't for ROTC. #Heros — 1SOCALGIRL1🇺🇸💋💗 (@1_socalgirl1) February 17, 2018

Exactly.

I learned how to shoot at 9 years old through an NRA program along with many others. No crimes commited. — Dean Greb (@greb_dean) February 17, 2018

Yet they’d like to paint everyone all the same.

Disgusting smear of ROTC but they have to blame somebody besides the killer — quinn54 (@quinn54) February 17, 2018

BINGO.