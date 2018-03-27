On Sunday night, Stoneman Douglas High School student Jesse Guttenberg, whose sister was murdered by Nikolas Cruz, tweeted about the new rule requiring clear backpacks:

Clear backpacks are not the answer. Anyone can sneak a knife into school by putting it into a folder or a gun by hiding it in their pants. Don’t violate our privacy and give us real security. That’s what will help. — Jesse Guttenberg (@JesseGuttenberg) March 25, 2018

Pro-gun-rights Stoneman Douglas student Kyle Kashuv responded to Guttenberg’s tweet with “Instead, let’s violate our Constitution?” Which rubbed his pro-gun-control classmate Cameron Kasky the wrong way:

Kyle, I’ve enjoyed my discussion about gun laws with you so far, but after seeing this, I think I’m out. For personal reasons. I disagree on certain policies with some family members of some victims, but I never go after them, especially not like this. This is low. pic.twitter.com/x2FBBdNp51 — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 27, 2018

Continue using your voice for what you believe in, but I want nothing to do with you in this conversation. I will happily discuss with other conservative students who don’t go about it like that. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 27, 2018

When Kashuv realized who Guttenberg was, he deleted his tweet and apologized — profusely:

I had not realized whose account it was. It was a mistake and I am regretful of it. My sincerest apologies. https://t.co/wf6c2vGTjU — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 27, 2018

Think before you tweet, Kyle. — Gordon Ramsme (@GordonRamsme7) March 27, 2018

agreed. I messed up badly — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 27, 2018

As I have told you privately and via DM, I honestly didn't see the name when I was replying. It came up on my timeline and I responded. I would NEVER EVER have said it had I seen the name. It was wrong of me and I feel like absolute garbage from it. I send my sincerest apologies — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 27, 2018

and pledge to make sure a mistake like this never happens again. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 27, 2018

I also have publicly apologized. I hope he didn't see the Tweet and no pain was caused from it. It was wrong. Reckless. and stupid. I messed up in a terrible way. There is no excuse. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 27, 2018

So? Kyle didn't attack him, he didn't mock him, he wasn't disrespectful of his daughter. We have now literally reached the point where we can't even DISAGREE with the victims or their families? — Facts Over Feels (@FactsOver_Feels) March 27, 2018

It was 100% wrong of me. No excuses — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 27, 2018

@JesseGuttenberg Mr. Guttenberg, I had not realized it was your account when I sent that Tweet. It was awful of me and I am wrong. Period. I am so sorry. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 27, 2018

Kashuv apologized, which some might argue was above and beyond what he needed to do.

It didn't merit an apology. He made a political argument. You responded. End of story. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 27, 2018

Kashuv’s tweet wasn’t malicious or personal, but he took the high road and apologized anyway. You know who hasn’t apologized for malicious, personal attacks? Cameron Kasky.

How dare you to take a "moral high ground" after you didn't let @rpetty, @Patrickpetty23, or @PollackHunter speak despite their many requests that you purposely ignored! https://t.co/rsrAT3wJXp I made a mistake – didn't realize who it was – and apologized. What is your excuse? https://t.co/wf6c2vGTjU — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 27, 2018

Kasky doesn’t have an excuse. And he doesn’t think he needs one. After all, he’s pushing the right agenda, which confers immunity upon him and anyone who agrees with him. And if you don’t agree with him? Well, then, all bets are off.

You called Marco Rubio a murderer. How is this low? https://t.co/oVTlNiWxkC — Matt Christiansen (@MLChristiansen) March 27, 2018

It's hilarious how @Cameron_Kasky is taking the moral high ground after he has told multiple lies over the past several weeks as he seeks to smear people. — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 27, 2018

There’s no excuse for such cowardice when Cameron clearly didn’t care when his associate said immensely worse things about other people. His tolerance for such selective demagoguery exposes him as a hypocrite. — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) March 27, 2018

I assume you have also condemned your dad, who did basically the same thing Kyle did? https://t.co/0KMU7zDcTg Or is this just selective outrage used as an excuse to attack @KyleKashuv? — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 27, 2018

Here’s a reminder of what Cameron Kasky’s father Jeff said to Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina was among those murdered by Nikolas Cruz:

"STOP" is a hot steaming pile of @NRA crap. https://t.co/ehx4P3CQnc — Jeff Kasky (@JeffKasky) March 19, 2018

It’s not a stretch to say that that’s much nastier than what Kashuv tweeted at Jesse Guttenberg. Yet Kashuv apologized — and Kasky did not.

I should also note that Kyle’s response, while snarky, was a lot more respectful than Kasky’s choice to trash a bill that was supported by all of the victim’s families as if it was worthless. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 27, 2018

I don’t like bullies. It’s one of the reasons I opposed Trump. Hogg and Kasky are classic bullies. A lot of people just happen to think the people they are bullying deserve it because they don’t like their views. I don’t find that to be convincing. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 27, 2018

Cameron Kasky’s self-righteous scolding of Kashuv was, put quite simply, an excuse to attack him — and to not engage with him.

Regardless of who it is, anyone's views can be criticized (although here it could've been done in a better manner). Using this as an excuse to avoid a simple conversation is not the right thing to do, you can't pick and choose who disagrees with you.https://t.co/OXBe69ltJa — Ryan LoFurno (@RyanLoFurno) March 27, 2018

Kasky knows he doesn’t stand a chance if he goes toe-to-toe with Kashuv. And now, everyone else knows it, too.

***

Related:

JEALOUS, MUCH? Cameron Kasky’s snippy swipe at Kyle Kashuv exposes his OWN immaturity

SCHOOLED: Kyle Kashuv OWNS Cameron Kasky in HEATED debate over Stop School Violence Act