As Twitchy told you, earlier this week, the Anti-Defamation League — which supposedly fights the scourge of anti-Semitism — bent over backwards to avoid condemning Democratic Rep. Danny Davis for his own anti-Semitism and devotion to Louis Farrakhan.

So it should come as no surprise to you that after the Women’s March released their own garbage statement refusing to explicitly condemn Farrakhan’s bigotry or take responsibility for their leadership’s problematic relationship with Farrakhan, the ADL was only too happy to give them the thumbs-up:

Hey @womensmarch, kudos for a strong statement. This is a good first step. Yet leaders who attend Farrakhan's speeches or have heard his anti-Jewish & anti-LGBTQ hate should not hesitate to condemn it. Plain and simple. https://t.co/15o00DV4rA — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) March 6, 2018

In what universe was the Women’s March’s statement “strong”?

This is hardly a strong statement. Condemn. — Teri Esensten (@teriesensten) March 6, 2018

It's not that good. Here: "We're sorry for not immediately condemning anti-Semitism. We will try to do better. This is a learning experience." Signed, @womensmarch #FIFY — Indivisible Houston (@indivisibleHOU) March 6, 2018

THIS is a strong statement?!?!?!?! ARE YOU OUT OF YOUR MIND?!?! You have done such a disservice by turning the @ADL_National into a partisan organization—SHAME ON YOU for giving them “kudos” when they didn’t even condemn Farrakhan. — Joseph Silber (@joesilber96) March 7, 2018

That's EXACTLY what it was. Not a "strong statement" at all. On the contrary, it's the weakest of weak sauce. — (((EinLi))) (@EnLiEretzAheret) March 7, 2018

Yep. And Jonathan Greenblatt is apparently swallowing it hook, line, and sinker:

ADL will continue to fight #antiSemitism, racism, homophobia, sexism, xenophobia and all forms of hate. We stand ready to work with you & all those who want to join us to build more understanding across communities as we battle bigotry and pursue justice & fair treatment to all. — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) March 6, 2018

If you truly want to “battle bigotry,” the hateful harpies behind the Women’s March are not your allies.

I would say they have made it quite clear where they truly stand on this. Why did it require days on end of pressure for one simple statement? Signs were clear when they planned racial justice march on yom kippur last year. They do not consider Jews to be their ally — (((Marc Horodas))) (@mhorodas) March 6, 2018

I was aware of their blatant anti-semitism and was disappointed they had co-opted the women's march despite lacking a history of feminist activism but marched despite them. A year later, they continue to peddle in anti-semitism. One statement with vague language is not enough. — SuperJewGirl (@SuperJewGirl) March 7, 2018

But thanks to Jonathan Greenblatt and the ADL for giving the Women’s March the all-clear to continue their hateful crusade.