As Twitchy told you, earlier this week, the Anti-Defamation League — which supposedly fights the scourge of anti-Semitism — bent over backwards to avoid condemning Democratic Rep. Danny Davis for his own anti-Semitism and devotion to Louis Farrakhan.

So it should come as no surprise to you that after the Women’s March released their own garbage statement refusing to explicitly condemn Farrakhan’s bigotry or take responsibility for their leadership’s problematic relationship with Farrakhan, the ADL was only too happy to give them the thumbs-up:

In what universe was the Women’s March’s statement “strong”?

Yep. And Jonathan Greenblatt is apparently swallowing it hook, line, and sinker:

If you truly want to “battle bigotry,” the hateful harpies behind the Women’s March are not your allies.

But thanks to Jonathan Greenblatt and the ADL for giving the Women’s March the all-clear to continue their hateful crusade.

Tags: ADLAnti-Defamation Leagueanti-SemitismJonathan GreenblattLouis FarrakhanWomen's March