There’s nothing like a Democratic Rep. talking about his relationship with Louis Farrakhan and “the Jewish question.”

Meet Rep. Danny Davis, who serves the 7th Congressional District of the state of Illinois.

Spoke on the phone with @RepDannyDavis today — Davis confirmed he's buddies with Farrakhan, said he wants people to get over the whole anti-Semitism thing: "The world is so much bigger than Farrakhan and the Jewish question and his position on that and so forth" — Story to come — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 4, 2018

Here’s the actual pullquote from the Daily Caller story. Context doesn’t help Mr. Davis at all.

“That’s just one segment of what goes on in our world. The world is so much bigger than Farrakhan and the Jewish question and his position on that and so forth. For those heavy into it, that’s their thing, but it ain’t my thing,” he said

Wow. Can you get more disgusting than that?

oof did he really say “the Jewish question” ? — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 4, 2018

Yup — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 4, 2018

We’ll wait to see how the double-standard Left handles this one.

"The Jewish question" evokes some pretty damn stark connotations. https://t.co/jMtdhLym66 — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) March 4, 2018

Oh OK I'm totally over the "Jewish question" now that you asked nicely https://t.co/KSTdmcCehT — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) March 4, 2018

“The Jewish Question” is not a great a line from a member of Congress! https://t.co/WiwQODVAah — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 4, 2018

It is a terrible quote and a terrible look for Democrats.