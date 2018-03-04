There’s nothing like a Democratic Rep. talking about his relationship with Louis Farrakhan and “the Jewish question.”

Meet Rep. Danny Davis, who serves the 7th Congressional District of the state of Illinois.

Here’s the actual pullquote from the Daily Caller story. Context doesn’t help Mr. Davis at all.

“That’s just one segment of what goes on in our world. The world is so much bigger than Farrakhan and the Jewish question and his position on that and so forth. For those heavy into it, that’s their thing, but it ain’t my thing,” he said

Wow. Can you get more disgusting than that?

Trending

We’ll wait to see how the double-standard Left handles this one.

It is a terrible quote and a terrible look for Democrats.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Louis FarrakhanRep. Danny Davis