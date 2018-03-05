As Twitchy told you earlier, Democratic Rep. Danny Davis defended his chummy relationship with anti-Semitic hatemonger Louis Farrakhan, complete with a mention of the “Jewish question.”

.@RepDannyDavis says "the world is so much bigger than Farrakhan and the Jewish question and his position on that and so forth. For those heavy into it, that’s their thing, but it ain’t my thing.”https://t.co/KTQbjVCGg7 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 5, 2018

Nice phrasing there, Congressman.

"Some people might care that he hates Jews but I don't" https://t.co/fISdTjNTyw — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 5, 2018

The Jewish question….I have NO words as to why people even feel that way. You're a horrible person, Rep. Davis. https://t.co/XerTe1ZN7m — Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) March 5, 2018

He epitomizes the word “horrible.” From the Forward:

The Daily Caller published an interview with Davis last month in which he called Farrakhan an “outstanding human being.” The Anti-Defamation League said in a statement at the time that Davis had told them that he was misquoted. But Davis said in his latest interview that he didn’t know why the ADL made that statement. “I think that was what they wanted to write,” he said. “Nah, I don’t have no problems with Farrakhan, I don’t spend a whole lot of my time dealing with those kind of things.”

Oddly enough, the ADL doesn’t seem ready to outright denounce Davis’ shameless anti-Semitism just yet.

2/ ADL: “We are deeply disappointed with Congressman Davis’ statements about Farrakhan, an avowed anti-Semite who leads a group that traffics in hate not just towards Jews but also the LGBTQ community,” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 5, 2018

3/ ADL: “It is unfortunate that the congressman apparently can’t muster up the courage to denounce Farrakhan’s blatant anti-Semitism and instead chose to praise him instead. Hate should not be difficult to denounce." — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 5, 2018

“Disappointed”? No, ADL. The word you’re looking for is “outraged” or “sickened.” “Unfortunate”? No, ADL. The word you’re looking for is “disgusting” or “shameful.” It seems pretty safe to say that if Davis were a Republican, the ADL would unequivocally denounce him in a heartbeat. But Davis’ (D) confers special immunity. And the ADL is actually going out of their way to downplay Davis’ remarks:

An ADL spokesperson maintained that Davis had told the organization that his earlier remarks praising Farrakhan were taken out of context.

The context is pretty clear, ADL. Davis meant exactly what he said.

Democratic congressman @RepDannyDavis calls unhinged anti-Semite Farrakhan an "outstanding human being." His staff tells ADL the reporter misquoted him.@RepDannyDavis talks to the reporter again & says: nope, I totally meant it! You can't make this up.https://t.co/4Lndb2nhef — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) March 5, 2018

You really can’t. The double standard here is just glaring.

Some parting food for thought: