As Twitchy told you earlier, Democratic Rep. Danny Davis defended his chummy relationship with anti-Semitic hatemonger Louis Farrakhan, complete with a mention of the “Jewish question.”

Nice phrasing there, Congressman.

He epitomizes the word “horrible.” From the Forward:

The Daily Caller published an interview with Davis last month in which he called Farrakhan an “outstanding human being.” The Anti-Defamation League said in a statement at the time that Davis had told them that he was misquoted. But Davis said in his latest interview that he didn’t know why the ADL made that statement.

“I think that was what they wanted to write,” he said. “Nah, I don’t have no problems with Farrakhan, I don’t spend a whole lot of my time dealing with those kind of things.”

Oddly enough, the ADL doesn’t seem ready to outright denounce Davis’ shameless anti-Semitism just yet.

 

“Disappointed”? No, ADL. The word you’re looking for is “outraged” or “sickened.” “Unfortunate”? No, ADL. The word you’re looking for is “disgusting” or “shameful.” It seems pretty safe to say that if Davis were a Republican, the ADL would unequivocally denounce him in a heartbeat. But Davis’ (D) confers special immunity. And the ADL is actually going out of their way to downplay Davis’ remarks:

An ADL spokesperson maintained that Davis had told the organization that his earlier remarks praising Farrakhan were taken out of context.

The context is pretty clear, ADL. Davis meant exactly what he said.

You really can’t. The double standard here is just glaring.

Some parting food for thought:

