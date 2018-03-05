Jimmy Kimmel is nothing if not self-righteous and cocky, so when he tweeted this yesterday afternoon, he no doubt thought it was pretty clever:
What could go wrong? #Oscars90 TONIGHT! @TheAcademy @ABCNetwork #WarrenBeatty pic.twitter.com/GDynigyXHP
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 4, 2018
As it turned out, this year’s Oscars could indeed be worse than last year’s.
Anything could go wrong. Like a virtue signalling monologue. Oh wait..
— Owen Hunter (@owenthunter) March 5, 2018
That virtue signaling monologue wound up kicking off what could most charitably be described as a ratings dumpster fire.
That’s the most boring and least funny Oscar’s opening of all time. And the most political. These ratings are going to be a disaster.
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 5, 2018
And how!
You don't say: "Oscar Ratings Down, Eye All-Time Low In Early Estimates" https://t.co/JVhpby2iCI via @deadline
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 5, 2018
More from Entertainment Weekly:
Hollywood had a lot to say at Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony, but unfortunately, not everyone heard the message: Early ratings appear to indicate it was the, if not one of the, least-viewed telecasts in history.
According to a round-up of local Nielsen markets, the Academy Awards was down 16 percent to an 18.9 household rating, down from last year’s near-low of 22.4. That’s also down from the prior lowest ratings on record — a 21.9 household rating from 2008.
Bummer, man.
You could be replaced by Cousin Sal, and the ratings wouldn't get any worse. https://t.co/ZFO1VuPJa3
— Sam Valley (@SamValley) March 5, 2018
Ha!
I don't think Jimmy Kimmel is going to host the Oscars again
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 5, 2018
If we were Jimmy Kimmel, we’d quit while we’re behind.
***
Update:
And there it is:
Updated TV ratings: Oscar audience sinks to all-time low https://t.co/lxcEARGJyD pic.twitter.com/pzLTrQFwd7
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 5, 2018
Awww.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/8HshtTp16y
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 5, 2018
***
