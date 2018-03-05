Jimmy Kimmel is nothing if not self-righteous and cocky, so when he tweeted this yesterday afternoon, he no doubt thought it was pretty clever:

As it turned out, this year’s Oscars could indeed be worse than last year’s.

Anything could go wrong. Like a virtue signalling monologue. Oh wait.. — Owen Hunter (@owenthunter) March 5, 2018

That virtue signaling monologue wound up kicking off what could most charitably be described as a ratings dumpster fire.

That’s the most boring and least funny Oscar’s opening of all time. And the most political. These ratings are going to be a disaster. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 5, 2018

And how!

You don't say: "Oscar Ratings Down, Eye All-Time Low In Early Estimates" https://t.co/JVhpby2iCI via @deadline — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 5, 2018

More from Entertainment Weekly:

Hollywood had a lot to say at Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony, but unfortunately, not everyone heard the message: Early ratings appear to indicate it was the, if not one of the, least-viewed telecasts in history. According to a round-up of local Nielsen markets, the Academy Awards was down 16 percent to an 18.9 household rating, down from last year’s near-low of 22.4. That’s also down from the prior lowest ratings on record — a 21.9 household rating from 2008.

Bummer, man.

You could be replaced by Cousin Sal, and the ratings wouldn't get any worse. https://t.co/ZFO1VuPJa3 — Sam Valley (@SamValley) March 5, 2018

Ha!

I don't think Jimmy Kimmel is going to host the Oscars again — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 5, 2018

If we were Jimmy Kimmel, we’d quit while we’re behind.

***

Update:

And there it is:

Updated TV ratings: Oscar audience sinks to all-time low https://t.co/lxcEARGJyD pic.twitter.com/pzLTrQFwd7 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 5, 2018

Awww.

***

