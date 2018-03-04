Last time we checked, liberal celebrities didn’t need any prodding when it comes to turning the Oscars stage into a soapbox. But just in case any of them were on the fence about it, Jimmy Kimmel’s encouraging them to go for it:

Yes, Hollywood. Do that. It’s worked out so well for you thus far. Nobody’s noticed your hypocrisy at all!

Oh, and speaking of hypocrisy:

There’s not enough makeup in the world to make this crap look good.

We know we don’t have nearly as much money as Kimmel, but we’d still bet all of it that the SJW schtick is only going to keep even fewer people from tuning into this sh*tshow next year.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

