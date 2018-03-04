Last time we checked, liberal celebrities didn’t need any prodding when it comes to turning the Oscars stage into a soapbox. But just in case any of them were on the fence about it, Jimmy Kimmel’s encouraging them to go for it:

.@jimmykimmel encourages passionate and substantive speeches at tonight's

#Oscars—and "if you want to encourage others to join the amazing students at Parkland at their march on the 24th, do that." https://t.co/KGJMUsJlgf pic.twitter.com/kolYui6JEg — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 5, 2018

Yes, Hollywood. Do that. It’s worked out so well for you thus far. Nobody’s noticed your hypocrisy at all!

Will there be a march for all the sexual assaults and cover ups in Hollywood? — Question everything (@IQuestionNews) March 5, 2018

When I see this guy I see a pervert who used a comedy skit to manipulate women into grabbing his nuts. A disgusting human being — Carlos Chavez (@FantasticSamson) March 5, 2018

Because when I ask, "What do a bunch of hormonal, adolescents need more of in their lives?" The answer is always, "Being played by the people who knew Harvey Weinstein was raping people." #Oscars https://t.co/zuU9eQYdjk — SFK (@stephenkruiser) March 5, 2018

Oh, and speaking of hypocrisy:

Says the man on a stage in a theatre surrounded by security and police. #hypocrite — Geo From Delco (@bb1wackbag) March 5, 2018

There’s not enough makeup in the world to make this crap look good.

Politics 🤢 — Jackie Warren 🌸🌺🌹 (@warrenkylady) March 5, 2018

If I wanted to watch politics I turn on the news — IssyK (@ik238) March 5, 2018

If I wanted to watch politics I would turn on @FoxNews. Stick to entertainment. What he said felt forced — Fill the damn silence (@MeredithGrey175) March 5, 2018

If I wanted to watch politics I’d have turned on @CNN – turning off #OscarSunday — Lee Hernly (@LeeHernly) March 5, 2018

We know we don’t have nearly as much money as Kimmel, but we’d still bet all of it that the SJW schtick is only going to keep even fewer people from tuning into this sh*tshow next year.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.