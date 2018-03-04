Jimmy Kimmel didn’t waste any time getting on his high horse at tonight’s Oscars ceremony.

Check out this cheapest of cheap shots at Vice President Mike Pence:

“Call Me By Your Name,” in case you — like most people — haven’t seen it, is the Best Picture nominee that glorified a sexual relationship between a 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy.

So, what’s the point of that joke, exactly? That Mike Pence hates gays? Because despite what Adam Rippon might tell you, there’s no evidence for that. Or is it that Mike Pence is a stick in the mud for not seeing the beauty in sex between an adult man and a teenage boy? Because given Hollywood’s sexual predation and pedophile problem, not sure Kimmel should be going there, either.

It’s bad enough that Jimmy Kimmel is so bad at this. What makes it worse is that he actually thinks he’s not bad at this.

Mike Pence has more important things to do that watch Jimmy Kimmel act like a snide jackass for four hours. Actually, pretty much everyone who isn’t a self-righteous celebrity blowhard has more important things to do.

