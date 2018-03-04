Jimmy Kimmel didn’t waste any time getting on his high horse at tonight’s Oscars ceremony.

Man… Jimmy hasn't even finished the monologue and he's already completely insufferable. — Tyler Andrews (@TylerRAndrews) March 5, 2018

Check out this cheapest of cheap shots at Vice President Mike Pence:

"We don't make films like 'Call Me By Your Name' for money. We make them to upset @mike_pence." – @jimmykimmel #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RvZZmWZt6B — Rob Hedrick (@RobTVLA) March 5, 2018

“Call Me By Your Name,” in case you — like most people — haven’t seen it, is the Best Picture nominee that glorified a sexual relationship between a 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy.

.@jimmykimmel: "We don't make films like 'Call Me By Your Name' for money. We make them to upset Mike Pence." https://t.co/exBwXiE7dz #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RnY7rLjwKW — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

So, what’s the point of that joke, exactly? That Mike Pence hates gays? Because despite what Adam Rippon might tell you, there’s no evidence for that. Or is it that Mike Pence is a stick in the mud for not seeing the beauty in sex between an adult man and a teenage boy? Because given Hollywood’s sexual predation and pedophile problem, not sure Kimmel should be going there, either.

Statutory rape upsets mike pence? Man hes so uptight — The Careless Whisper (@Flanksteer) March 5, 2018

It’s bad enough that Jimmy Kimmel is so bad at this. What makes it worse is that he actually thinks he’s not bad at this.

I'd bet my left kidney Mike Pence DGAF https://t.co/MnzlcYwsQ2 — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 5, 2018

Mike Pence has more important things to do that watch Jimmy Kimmel act like a snide jackass for four hours. Actually, pretty much everyone who isn’t a self-righteous celebrity blowhard has more important things to do.