Kamala Harris didn’t get a reputation for being vapid and self-unaware for no reason … she’s worked very hard for it.
This cannot be a political issue. We have to have smart gun safety laws – our babies are being slaughtered. pic.twitter.com/Z62eK5LkhP
— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) February 15, 2018
What’s that about babies being slaughtered, Kamala? Rabid pro-abort says what?
.@msnbc touts pro-abortion Dem @KamalaHarris declaring: "Our babies are being slaughtered" https://t.co/iNCBUvPe0h #TTT pic.twitter.com/Oy87jodxAI
— Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) February 15, 2018
You can’t make this crap up.
"…our babies are being slaughtered."
Senator, you're pro-abortion. #selfawareness
— Daniel Hoffman (@ds_hoffman) February 15, 2018
An interesting choice of words.
Especially considering her recent vote.
— PJ Boyle (@PJforAmerica) February 15, 2018
Agreed babies are being slaughtered. It is called abortion.
— Paul Howard (@paul_how) February 15, 2018
Ur a hypocrite Kamala! How about the unborn?!?
— CarieN (@cariesfab) February 15, 2018
A lot more babies are being slaughtered at Planned Parenthood, sweet heart but you're A-OK with that
— Vic Vega (@CapitalisticPig) February 15, 2018
In other words: “Don’t slaughter in school, do it in the womb.”
I see. 🤦♀️ 🤔
— La Vondra (@mslavondra) February 15, 2018
***
