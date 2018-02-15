Kamala Harris didn’t get a reputation for being vapid and self-unaware for no reason … she’s worked very hard for it.

This cannot be a political issue. We have to have smart gun safety laws – our babies are being slaughtered. pic.twitter.com/Z62eK5LkhP — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) February 15, 2018

What’s that about babies being slaughtered, Kamala? Rabid pro-abort says what?

You can’t make this crap up.

"…our babies are being slaughtered." Senator, you're pro-abortion. #selfawareness — Daniel Hoffman (@ds_hoffman) February 15, 2018

An interesting choice of words.

Especially considering her recent vote. — PJ Boyle (@PJforAmerica) February 15, 2018

Agreed babies are being slaughtered. It is called abortion. — Paul Howard (@paul_how) February 15, 2018

Ur a hypocrite Kamala! How about the unborn?!? — CarieN (@cariesfab) February 15, 2018

A lot more babies are being slaughtered at Planned Parenthood, sweet heart but you're A-OK with that — Vic Vega (@CapitalisticPig) February 15, 2018

In other words: “Don’t slaughter in school, do it in the womb.”

I see. 🤦‍♀️ 🤔 — La Vondra (@mslavondra) February 15, 2018

***

Related:

‘OMG’! Kamala Harris’ word for supporters of bill to ban abortion after 20 weeks sends heads CRASHING to desks

Sick and tired of YOU! Kamala Harris gets WALLOPED for equating 20+ wk abortions to women’s rights

Legendary FAIL: Kamala Harris’ WEEPY tweet claiming ‘too many children are lost to guns’ BACKFIRES