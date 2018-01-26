Wow, the projection sure is strong with this one:

The GOP has scheduled a vote on a 20-week abortion ban on Monday. Add your name to demand Congress votes down this immoral bill. https://t.co/WltjbnffmG — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 26, 2018

Is she KIDDING!?

That’s nothing short of unreal.

The only immoral here is you for even proposing to be against it. https://t.co/2SYCETMBp8 — Barbara Doherty (@BKDstudio1) January 26, 2018

You used the word Immoral while defending killing babies…… think about that — Pat Haley (@PatHaley380) January 26, 2018

I'm going to demand Congress pass this moral bill! https://t.co/GjKSeZpq62 — CarrieHutchens🇺🇸 (@CarrieKHutchens) January 26, 2018

