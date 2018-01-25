Kamala Harris wants everyone to know that she and other Californians won’t be bullied into obeying the law and that Trump is bullying them because Sessions is done playing when it comes to sanctuary cities.

California will not be bullied by this Administration’s latest attempts to threaten elected officials, create a strain on local law enforcement, and jeopardize our public safety. https://t.co/4rpN8UEZo6 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 25, 2018

California will not be bullied? Seriously? HA!

PUH-LEEZE.

We can think of a few people whose lives were jeopardized by sanctuary cities and California ignoring the law.

But we digress.

If CA complies with Federal Law & protects Its citizens from illegal foreign invaders then you have nothing to worry about!#BuildTheWall — Dr. Ted DVM 🇺🇸 (@Dr_Ted_DVM) January 25, 2018

The last thing Kamala wants to do is comply with the law and stop pandering to illegal immigrants whose votes she and other Democrats so desperately need.

By enforcing federal laws on issues that are granted to the executive branch of the federal government by the Constitution that you swore to support and defend? — Etchy Hillwilliam (@jeddi03) January 25, 2018

Details details.

It's enforcement of the federal law Kamala. Don't like it, change it. — San Diego Pete (@pjsarachman) January 25, 2018

What a novel idea. Don’t like the law? Change it.

Just because you disagree with a law doesn’t mean you get to ignore it; if that were the case MANY of us would have stopped paying taxes years ago.

California does not need help screwing up the state. Stop projecting your bad policies on others. There is a reason why families and business are flocking away from that over taxed and over regulated state. You’re part of the problem. — Texans 4 Trump (@Demsstopcrying) January 25, 2018

We’re not entirely sure if Kamala is actually aware of the state her own … state is in. California is not looking great these days, especially when they’re busy trying to pass legislation to steal tax cuts from corporations there.

Then again, that’s dream legislation for Kamala and her ilk.

I wish they were just as passionate about helping America's poor, sick and homeless. I guess that's just wishful thinking. — Sheri Fauber (@vtmoneyobx) January 25, 2018

Sadly it is.

Related:

POPCORN: Lefties lose their SH*T when Dana Loesch tweets about ‘picking and choosing’ laws to follow

TOTALED! Ben Shapiro REKT Gavin Newsom for accusing Sessions of ‘racist stunts’ over sanctuary cities