As Twitchy told you, yesterday, AG Jeff Sessions came under fire for saying that “the office of sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement.” The language mob decried those remarks as racist and irrefutable evidence of Sessions’ white supremacist beliefs.

Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz was one of brave souls who spoke out against Sessions:

And Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe couldn’t’ve been prouder:

Trending

The thing is, last July, Tribe didn’t seem to have such an issue with “Anglo-American”:

Oh dear. That’s awkward!

***

Related:

Jeff Sessions ‘removes white hood,’ goes ‘full white supremacy’; Alyssa Milano wants him fired immediately

‘Are you REALLY this dumb’? Andrea Mitchell totally BECLOWNS herself over Jeff Sessions

Sen. Brian Schatz bent out of shape over Jeff Sessions’ racist dog-whistle, ‘Anglo-American’

PROBLEMATIC! Charles C.W. Cooke recalls someone ELSE who ‘constantly’ used ‘Anglo-American’

ACLU, Jezebel sickened over ‘actual Nazi’ Jeff Sessions and his idea of ‘Anglo-American’ heritage

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anglo-AmericanBrian SchatzJeff SessionsLaurence Tribe