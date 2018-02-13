As Twitchy told you, yesterday, AG Jeff Sessions came under fire for saying that “the office of sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement.” The language mob decried those remarks as racist and irrefutable evidence of Sessions’ white supremacist beliefs.

Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz was one of brave souls who spoke out against Sessions:

Do you know anyone who says “Anglo-American heritage” in a sentence? What could possibly be the purpose of saying that other than to pit Americans against each other? For the chief law enforcement officer to use a dog whistle like that is appalling. Best NO vote I ever cast. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 12, 2018

And Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe couldn’t’ve been prouder:

The thing is, last July, Tribe didn’t seem to have such an issue with “Anglo-American”:

What kind of racist says "Anglo-American"? Shockingly, Mr. Tribe himself https://t.co/TBzFo6jkkd pic.twitter.com/PNC5xHXhHc — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) February 13, 2018

Oh dear. That’s awkward!

Oof. — El Daveed on the Interwebs (@CVOT222) February 13, 2018

you see @tribelaw the problem with virtue signalling, is it often falls flat when facts contradict your statements. — Mark Rubello (@MarkRubello) February 13, 2018

***

